Bella Hadid’s 11 Best Fashion Looks

The mega-popular Bella Hadid just celebrated her 21 birthday. But Bella sets new trends on daily basis. Each time the young style icon steps out, she sets new boundaries of what is modern and fashionable. Hadid is the one responsible for the comeback of the many new trends that once belonged to the 90s. Starting from tiny sunglasses, to oversized chic pants, everything she wears becomes insanely popular. Take a look at some of her best style moments, which are worth all of your attention.



Bella arrived at the 2016 CFDA Awards, accompanied by her older sister Gigi. Both of the girls opted for daring fashion choices. Bella went with a black jumpsuit that featured a deep, plunging neckline. The jumpsuit was a courtesy of the popular designer Misha Nonoo. Misha said that she wanted to emphasize Bella’s femininity and add a bit sexy vibe. The supermodel opted for a simple sleek back hairstyle and minimalistic makeup.

Another standout moment is her appearance at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in 2015. Bella wore a stunning black gown by Kaufmanfranco with a bold V neckline. The model wore her hair in a high sleek ponytail and kept her makeup very natural. She also added a golden chic clutch, that complimented the dress.

During the Paris Fashion Week, the young influencer served us many cool looks. She has mastered the Parisian chic and looked like a real French girl in one of her latest strolls. The supermodel matched a cool pepita pattern blazer by the emerging brand Claudia Li with a pair of black shorts. Hadid added a pair of black Dior pumps, beret and an Alexander Wang fanny pack. She finished off the look with trendy Matrix-like sunglasses from Roberi & Fraud.