Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To Try

Halloween is the most anticipated holiday of the year. People enjoy thinking of creative costumes and dressing up as others. Some of them spend months planning their appearance and making all the tiny details of the mask. But there are also the ones that don’t have any idea what they will transform into. Since this big holiday is right around the corner, we decided to help you out with some fun costumes. Celebrities are always innovative and offer examples of show-stopping masks. Heidi Klum, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kelly Ripa are just a part of the famous A-listers that know how to do Halloween.

The queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum has a new surprise up her sleeve every year. It is hard to choose the best costume from her impressive list. The supermodel also throws the best parties, that everyone enjoys. In 2013 for her annual party Heidi appeared as a wrinkled old lady. Her costume was so good that people didn’t even recognize her. With the help of her makeup artists, Klum got visible varicose veins, realistic wrinkles, and white hair. Each year she gives sneak peeks from the whole procedure of making the mask, which can take many hours. We can’t wait to see what she is preparing this year.

Rihanna is another celebrity that loves playing dress-up. In 2014, the Bajan singer showed up looking like a ninja turtle for Halloween. She wore a skin-tight green catsuit and a chic buster top. Rihanna added a pair of gladiator high-heeled sandals and a red face mask. On her back, she wore a shell that made the whole costume even more realistic.

If you still haven’t got a costume and you are running out of ideas here comes some help. We chose terrific celebrity costumes that will do the job. You’d better start getting ready because Halloween is only a few days away.

Emily Ratajkowski as Cleopatra