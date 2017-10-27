Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To Try

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 22

Halloween is the most anticipated holiday of the year. People enjoy thinking of creative costumes and dressing up as others. Some of them spend months planning their appearance and making all the tiny details of the mask. But there are also the ones that don’t have any idea what they will transform into. Since this big holiday is right around the corner, we decided to help you out with some fun costumes. Celebrities are always innovative and offer examples of show-stopping masks. Heidi Klum, Ellen DeGeneres, and Kelly Ripa are just a part of the famous A-listers that know how to do Halloween.

The queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum has a new surprise up her sleeve every year. It is hard to choose the best costume from her impressive list. The supermodel also throws the best parties, that everyone enjoys. In 2013 for her annual party Heidi appeared as a wrinkled old lady. Her costume was so good that people didn’t even recognize her. With the help of her makeup artists, Klum got visible varicose veins, realistic wrinkles, and white hair. Each year she gives sneak peeks from the whole procedure of making the mask, which can take many hours. We can’t wait to see what she is preparing this year.

Rihanna is another celebrity that loves playing dress-up. In 2014, the Bajan singer showed up looking like a ninja turtle for Halloween. She wore a skin-tight green catsuit and a chic buster top. Rihanna added a pair of gladiator high-heeled sandals and a red face mask. On her back, she wore a shell that made the whole costume even more realistic.

If you still haven’t got a costume and you are running out of ideas here comes some help. We chose terrific celebrity costumes that will do the job. You’d better start getting ready because Halloween is only a few days away.

Emily Ratajkowski as Cleopatra

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To Try Emily Ratajkowski
Photo Credit: WireImage
Prev Page1 of 22

Recent Posts

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To Try

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To Try

Halloween is the most anticipated holiday of the year. People enjoy thinking of creative costumes and dressing up as others. Some of them spend months planning their appearance and making all the tiny details of...

The Surprising History of High Heels

Fashion

The Surprising History of High Heels

The women's most loved footwear once belonged in the men's closet. For years only men wore high heeled shoes to show their social status. In fact, way back in the history, the only women who...

Calvin Klein’s Book Is An Ode To The Fashion Genius

Celebrities Fashion

Calvin Klein’s Book Is An Ode To The Fashion Genius

The iconic American designer Calvin Klein just released an artbook. It took Mr. Klein over three years to handpick the photographs that are a part of the book. He struggled to choose from around 400,000...

Inside Volez, Voguez, Voyagez-Louis Vuitton Exhibition in NY

Fashion

Inside Volez, Voguez, Voyagez-Louis Vuitton Exhibition in NY

Louis Vuitton prepared something big for everyone. We are not talking only about the brand's A-list clientele or those who can afford at least one bag with the LV monogram. This time, the high-fashion brand...

Stylish Outfits To Help You Nail a Job Interview

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

Stylish Outfits To Help You Nail a Job Interview

The way you present yourself at a job interview is the key to scoring a job. Of course, your qualifications and the interview are the main factors. But your job interview attire plays an important...