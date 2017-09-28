Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Celebrity Style Moments From SS 2018 PFW

By

Paris Fashion Week was the most anticipated fashion week this season. Many big names decided to ditch the NYFW and show their spring 2018 collections in Paris. So, this season the biggest shows are in the City of Lights. So, the biggest celebrities and It girls will be at no other place but Paris during the fashion week.

Many Parisian It girls, as well as the biggest international style icons, attended the fashion shows during SS 2018 PFW. The front rows were full of familiar faces. Besides the shows, there are a lot of launch parties and other fashion happenings. One of the most talked about event was the Messika x Gigi Hadid launch party. The model Gigi Hadid collaborated with the jewelry house Messika on a 12-piece jewelry collection. Gigi stunned in a white plunging dress by Brandon Maxwell that featured high center slit. The supermodel completed the glamorous ensemble with multiple dazzling jewelry pieces from her new Gigi Move Addiction Collection.

Socialite Olivia Palermo channeled Angelina Jolie with her neutral set by Max Mara. Palermo attended Balmain’s Spring 2018 show in wide leg camel trousers, oversized vest and cozy knitted sweater in a matching color. The jewel-hued suede shoes by the shoe master Jimmy Choo added life to the monochromatic outfit.

Alexa Chung‘s style during SS 2018 PFW was impeccable as always. She opted for Dior attention-grabbing coordinates for the brand’s show. The set featured knitted graphic sweater and pleated maxi skirt made of lighter fabric. The supermodel Karlie Kloss also stunned at the same show. She wore a sheer skirt and tiny white crop top that revealed her toned abs. Since the weather is on the chillier side in Paris, the model completed the look with a black blazer.

Take a look at best celebrity style moments from SS 2018 PFW.

Kelela

Best Celebrity Style at PFW Kelela 1
Photo Credit: REX Features
