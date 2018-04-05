Best Daring Backless Celebrity Dresses

If you are invited to a spring wedding or another special event, we’ve got something exciting for you. There is nothing better than flaunting a backless dress right now! Most decide to show off their legs in high-slit gowns, but you can stand out in the crowd by baring your back. It doesn’t have to be entirely backless look, it can feature chic openings instead. Check out the celebrity-approved ways to rock this trend below.

Beyonce

Beyonce always opts for daring numbers. This see-through gown with an open-back is one of her most memorable appearances.