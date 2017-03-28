13 of the Best Denim Shorts To Live This Summer In

Brace yourselves, as the shorts season has begun! Well, maybe not if you live in a relatively cold country, but it is time to find some of the best denim shorts around, anyways.

Cozy, fresh and edgy, these spring and summer denim shorts will help anyone create the perfect outfit all summer long, whether the plan for the day is a night out with friends or a chill afternoon wandering around the city. Perfect when matched with a pair of white sneakers, one of this season’s hottest trends, short denim shorts are an investment for sure, and we managed to find the best 13 denim shorts around just for you!

1. Classic Denim Shorts

Of course, we couldn’t start this list of the best denim shorts without a pair of short Levi’s. Available for purchase at Na-Kd.com, this pair of denim shorts is as fancy as casual, and could make you feel fresh and at ease with yourself at any time.

2. Denim Flower Power

If we had to sum up this season with two words, floral embroideries would be the ones. And when denim meets floral embroideries, magic things happen. Farfetch.com has some of the best vintage-inspired, floral embroidered denim shorts around, and this specific pair will make anyone happy.

3. Cowgirl Denim Shorts

For a taste of the countryside, go to Farfetch.com to find this gorgeously cotton denim shorts from Amapô with laced-up details on the sides that are just meant to go with any boho-chic blouse or boots you may already own.

4. Faded Denim

J. Brand’s best denim shorts of the season include this pair of faded and shredded denim to wear for a cute vintage taste of the Nineties, which will go hand in hand with the pair of your favorite sneakers and, of course, a choker necklace, too. You can find them at Net-a-Porter.com.

5. Wang’s Destroyed Denim Shorts

High-street lover Alexander Wang overwhelmed us with denim aplenty this season, and we specifically fell in love with this pair of ultra shredded shorts whiskering on the thighs, since they look effortlessly cool in the best Wang-approved way. This pair of denim shorts is available for purchase at Farfetch.com.

6. Flower Power Part 2

Mango is a huge flower power lover and we all knew it. This time around, however, it outdid itself with this festival-inspired pair of shredded shorts that will soon become one of the spring and summer’s ultimate must-haves. Get your pair here!

7. Lee’s Vintage Denim Shorts

Along with Levi’s, Lee is also a guarantee when it comes to classic denim pieces. Available at Na-Kd.com, this pair of ultra short Lee shorts is made of 100% cotton and features a pin-up style high-waisted figure that could look perfect either with a grunge-inspired t-shirt or a polka-dot embellished top.

8. Blank and Black

Among Blank NYC staples available at ASOS.com, this pair of shredded black shorts is probably our favorite. Fitting and glamorously rock, it is the best option if you are looking for something to easily transition from day to night.

9. Denim and Flowers, a Love Story

Ok, at this point we should really declare our unconditional love for the floral-embroidered denim. Available at Farfetch.com, this pair of One Teaspoon denim shorts is probably one of the cutest around, and we bet it could make even those who don’t fancy floral embroideries, fall in love with them.

10. Back to the Future of Denim

Blank NYC’s items are to be found on Revolve.com, too, and we are about to browse through some of the label’s most covetable garments. Here is the one that will specifically intrigue all of the futuristic fashion lovers out there!

11. Flower Power Forever

From futuristic-inspired embroideries to girl power-infused floral embroideries, spring’s fashion is simply outstanding! Roses are one of this season’s biggest trends, and Blank NYC isn’t afraid to show its love for them. You can find this pair of denim shorts at Nordstrom.com.

12. Short and High-Waisted

Na-Kd.com is the place to go to find the best vintage-inspired denim shorts around, as proven by this pair of high-waisted Levi’s shorts that could complement and flatter basically any figure.

13. Casual Denim Shorts

Last but not least, here we are with a pair of denim shorts that could look good on anybody and almost at any occasion, and it’s signed Madewell! Casual yet flattering, they are available for purchase at Net-a-Porter.com.

Photos courtesy of Collage Vintage, Na-Kd, Net-a-Porter, Farfetch

