Best Dressed At The 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Last night the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue celebrated the 14th anniversary of their fashion fund. Each year they have a contest. The purpose is to help emerging American designers in their career. At the exclusive dinner in Brooklyn appeared fashion forces and finalists of the contest. Among the celebrities, you could find big modeling names such as Martha Hunt, Ashley Graham, Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss, Lais Ribeiro and more.

Telfar Clemens and his eponymous brand Telfar is this year’s winner. The designer will be awarded a monetary prize of $400,000. His unisex designs are already famous among A-list celebrities such as Solange Knowles. The two runner-up awards ended up in the hands of Becca McCharen-Tran from Chromat and Ahlem Manai-Platt and her brand Ahlem Eyewear. Each one of them will receive $150,000, to use for the growth of their companies. As an addition to this, all three winners will get a mentor to help them expand their brands. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards support up-and-coming designers to build a renowned brand.

Everyone presented impeccable looks, but there were several standouts of the night. Ashley Graham looked stellar in a body-hugging white dress by Victor Glemaud. The model matched it with sophisticated silver sandals and a white clutch. She proved that simple pieces can lead to statement looks. Lais Ribeiro flaunted a black suit with flared pants and long fitted blazer. Karlie Kloss, on the other hand, went full glam. The model wore a striking long Dior gown. The dress was embellished with beautiful black and purple sequins and featured long sleeves. As an addition to her stunning dress, Karlie rocked silver pointed flats. She and Maria Grazia Chiuri from Dior were the ones who made the announcements throughout the dinner.

Flip through for the best fashion looks from the 14th CFDA/Vogue Fashion Funds dinner and gala.

Taylor Hill