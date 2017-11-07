Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Dressed At The 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 24

Last night the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue celebrated the 14th anniversary of their fashion fund. Each year they have a contest. The purpose is to help emerging American designers in their career. At the exclusive dinner in Brooklyn appeared fashion forces and finalists of the contest. Among the celebrities, you could find big modeling names such as Martha Hunt, Ashley Graham, Taylor Hill, Karlie Kloss, Lais Ribeiro and more.

Telfar Clemens and his eponymous brand Telfar is this year’s winner. The designer will be awarded a monetary prize of $400,000. His unisex designs are already famous among A-list celebrities such as Solange Knowles. The two runner-up awards ended up in the hands of Becca McCharen-Tran from Chromat and Ahlem Manai-Platt and her brand Ahlem Eyewear. Each one of them will receive $150,000, to use for the growth of their companies. As an addition to this, all three winners will get a mentor to help them expand their brands. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards support up-and-coming designers to build a renowned brand.

Everyone presented impeccable looks, but there were several standouts of the night. Ashley Graham looked stellar in a body-hugging white dress by Victor Glemaud. The model matched it with sophisticated silver sandals and a white clutch. She proved that simple pieces can lead to statement looks. Lais Ribeiro flaunted a black suit with flared pants and long fitted blazer. Karlie Kloss, on the other hand, went full glam. The model wore a striking long Dior gown. The dress was embellished with beautiful black and purple sequins and featured long sleeves. As an addition to her stunning dress, Karlie rocked silver pointed flats. She and Maria Grazia Chiuri from Dior were the ones who made the announcements throughout the dinner.

Flip through for the best fashion looks from the 14th CFDA/Vogue Fashion Funds dinner and gala.

Taylor Hill

Best Dressed At The 2017 CFDAVogue Fashion Fund Awards Taylor Hill
Photo Credit: AP
Prev Page1 of 24

Recent Posts

8 Women Who Shaved Their Heads in 2017

Celebrities Hairstyles

8 Women Who Shaved Their Heads in 2017

This year is definitely the year of big hair transformations. Celebrities are embracing new and unexpected hairstyle trends. Super-chic buzz cuts are slowly taking over Hollywood. If you thought that you would never like a...

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign

Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière chose their favorite muse to star in the new campaign for the brand. Gorgeous actress Alicia Vikander looks stunning in the latest advertising material created for the Cruise 2018 collection....

Best Dressed At The 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Dressed At The 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Last night the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue celebrated the 14th anniversary of their fashion fund. Each year they have a contest. The purpose is to help emerging American designers in their...

See Kate Upton’s Wedding Gown & Photo Moments

Celebrities Fashion

See Kate Upton’s Wedding Gown & Photo Moments

The blonde bombshell Kate Upton and the Houston Astors Justin Verlander are another celebrity couple that tied the knot. Upton and Verlander looked impeccable while walking down the aisle under the bright Tuscan sun. The...

Street Style Highlights From Spring 2018 MBFW Tbilisi

Fashion Gallery

Street Style Highlights From Spring 2018 MBFW Tbilisi

Tbilisi Fashion Week gained the most of its popularity ever since Demna Gvasalia became an internationally known designer. The Georgian designer rebuilt the standards for street fashion with his label Vetements. One of the coolest...