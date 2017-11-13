Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Dressed At The 2017 MTV EMAs

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 21

Last night London welcomed some of the most famous artists in the world for the MTV Europe Music Awards. This was the 24th anniversary of the event, which is the most popular one in Europe of this kind. The red carpet of MTV EMAs is a real fashion show. A-listers put on their best looks to parade in front of the paparazzi.

On every single red carpet event, there is that one celebrity that pushes all boundaries and surprises with an unconventional look. During the EMAs, we witnessed that thanks to Rita Ora. The singer was the host of the awards and stunned in several outfits. During the show Ora stepped out in a cozy white bathrobe with a high slit that revealed her toned legs. The British singer skipped a fancy hairstyle and wrapped her hair in a white towel. But that is not the only statement thing about her appearance. The young star loaded on expensive accessories. Rita wore Lorraine Schwartz diamonds worth over $7.8 million. With all that bling she most certantly didn’t need a fancy, glamorous dress.

Demi Lovato was another star that looked stunning. She chose a white and black plaid suit and debuted an extremely long black slick hairstyle. What made her outfit very daring was the fact that she didn’t wear a top under the blazer. Demi almost had a wardrobe malfunction at the red carpet but pulled off the situation as a real pro.

When it comes to the gentleman, Jared Leto was as unique as ever. The singer and actor once again wore his favorite brand Gucci. Jared always rocks statement pieces in bold colors. Last night wasn’t any different.

Take a look at the best fashion moments from last night’s MTV EMAs. From Demi Lovato to Jared Leto, you will find many show-stopping looks that are worth your attention.

Demi Lovato

Best Dressed At The 2017 MTV EMAs Demi Lovato
Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Prev Page1 of 21

Recent Posts

Step Inside the YSL’s Exhibition in Paris

Fashion

Step Inside the YSL’s Exhibition in Paris

Paris is always a good idea. Nobody needs a reason to book a flight to the city of lights. But If you were looking for one anyway, there you have it: the newly opened YSL...

The Eras of Taylor Swift

Celebrities Fashion

The Eras of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been a part of the music scene for quite a while. The singer first appeared at the beginning of the 2000s. Since then, she managed to rise into a world phenomenon and...

Best Dressed At The 2017 MTV EMAs

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Dressed At The 2017 MTV EMAs

Last night London welcomed some of the most famous artists in the world for the MTV Europe Music Awards. This was the 24th anniversary of the event, which is the most popular one in Europe of...

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar

Celebrities

Pirelli Launched Their 2018 All-Black Calendar

It’s been exactly 45 years since Pirelli first started blessing us with their amazing calendars. For the 2018 edition, the Milanese brand has another surprise. This time they recreated the “Alice in Wonderland” fairytale casting only...

Easy Monochromatic Celeb Makeup Looks to Copy

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Easy Monochromatic Celeb Makeup Looks to Copy

One of the easiest ways to do a full face glam is the monochromatic makeup technique. You have two options when it comes to monochromatic makeup. You could opt for only one color and do...