Best Dressed At The 2017 MTV EMAs

Last night London welcomed some of the most famous artists in the world for the MTV Europe Music Awards. This was the 24th anniversary of the event, which is the most popular one in Europe of this kind. The red carpet of MTV EMAs is a real fashion show. A-listers put on their best looks to parade in front of the paparazzi.

On every single red carpet event, there is that one celebrity that pushes all boundaries and surprises with an unconventional look. During the EMAs, we witnessed that thanks to Rita Ora. The singer was the host of the awards and stunned in several outfits. During the show Ora stepped out in a cozy white bathrobe with a high slit that revealed her toned legs. The British singer skipped a fancy hairstyle and wrapped her hair in a white towel. But that is not the only statement thing about her appearance. The young star loaded on expensive accessories. Rita wore Lorraine Schwartz diamonds worth over $7.8 million. With all that bling she most certantly didn’t need a fancy, glamorous dress.

Demi Lovato was another star that looked stunning. She chose a white and black plaid suit and debuted an extremely long black slick hairstyle. What made her outfit very daring was the fact that she didn’t wear a top under the blazer. Demi almost had a wardrobe malfunction at the red carpet but pulled off the situation as a real pro.

When it comes to the gentleman, Jared Leto was as unique as ever. The singer and actor once again wore his favorite brand Gucci. Jared always rocks statement pieces in bold colors. Last night wasn’t any different.

Take a look at the best fashion moments from last night’s MTV EMAs. From Demi Lovato to Jared Leto, you will find many show-stopping looks that are worth your attention.

Demi Lovato