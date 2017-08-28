Celebrities usually don’t take the MTV VMA’s very serious when it comes to fashion. The VMA’s red carpet has welcomed many eccentric and at times weird fashion choices throughout its history. The Video Music Awards is a place where celebrities like to experiment and show their wild side. There were several bold outfits this year, but nothing too crazy like the previous years.

Take a look at the best-dressed celebrities at the MTV VMA 2017.

Mel B

The singer proved that she didn’t come to play with her “You Will Never Own Me” sequined dress by Di$count Universe. Mel B paired the bold dress with red pointed toe heels and ruled the red carpet at the VMA’s this year.

Nicki Minaj

The rap queen borrowed an outfit from Barbie for the MTV VMA 2017. The tight latex pink jumpsuit enhanced Nicki’s curves and made her look like a life-size Barbie. She even colored one side of her hair in baby pink to compliment her pink ensemble. The outfit is a courtesy of the leading designer of couture latex clothing Atsuko Kudo.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa stunned at the MTV VMA 2017 in all-red ensemble with sequined details. The intricate sheer dress is by Yanina Couture.

Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson’s model daughter flaunted a barely-there sheer dress by Christian Dior. The intricate embroidery on the dress was complimented by the modern beige logo lingerie underneath.

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria’s Secret Angel enhanced her runway legs with the lace-up trouser boots and the ultra short heavily embroidered dress. The entire outfit was by Balmain.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey bared her toned body with the sheer Zuhair Murad dazzling jumpsuit. The plunging neckline and the waist-accenting belt added, even more, drama to the look.

Lorde

Lorde looked like she stepped out of a fairy tale in her lilac fringe gown by Monique Lhuillier. The were no accessories and bag in sight. Apparently, the princess gown was enough to make a statement by itself.

Heidy Klum

The legendary supermodel showed a lot of skin in the sheer intricate gown by Dundas. She paired the daring dress with strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and got all the attention.

Katy Perry

The host of the night looked astonishing in the asymmetric white gown by Stephane Rolland. The elegant ensemble was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi who have worked with Jennifer Lopez for years.

Yara Shahidi

The actress stunned in a feminine draped silk dress by Zimmerman. The olive gold hued dress flattered Yara’s complexion and made her look like a bronze goddess.