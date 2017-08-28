Celebrities Fashion

Best Dressed Celebrities At The MTV VMA 2017

By Updated on

Celebrities usually don’t take the MTV VMA’s very serious when it comes to fashion. The VMA’s red carpet has welcomed many eccentric and at times weird fashion choices throughout its history. The Video Music Awards is a place where celebrities like to experiment and show their wild side. There were several bold outfits this year, but nothing too crazy like the previous years.

Take a look at the best-dressed celebrities at the MTV VMA 2017.

Mel B

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Mel B
Photo Credit: Filmmagic

The singer proved that she didn’t come to play with her “You Will Never Own Me” sequined dress by Di$count Universe. Mel B paired the bold dress with red pointed toe heels and ruled the red carpet at the VMA’s this year.

Nicki Minaj

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Nicki Minaj
Photo Credit: Wireimage

The rap queen borrowed an outfit from Barbie for the MTV VMA 2017. The tight latex pink jumpsuit enhanced Nicki’s curves and made her look like a life-size Barbie. She even colored one side of her hair in baby pink to compliment her pink ensemble. The outfit is a courtesy of the leading designer of couture latex clothing Atsuko Kudo.

Vanessa Hudgens

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Vanessa Hudgens
Photo Credit: Filmmagic

Vanessa stunned at the MTV VMA 2017 in all-red ensemble with sequined details. The intricate sheer dress is by Yanina Couture.

Paris Jackson

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Paris Jackson
Photo Credit: Wireimage

Michael Jackson’s model daughter flaunted a barely-there sheer dress by Christian Dior. The intricate embroidery on the dress was complimented by the modern beige logo lingerie underneath.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo Credit: Invision/AP

The Victoria’s Secret Angel enhanced her runway legs with the lace-up trouser boots and the ultra short heavily embroidered dress. The entire outfit was by Balmain.

Hailey Baldwin

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Hailey Baldwin
Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Hailey bared her toned body with the sheer Zuhair Murad dazzling jumpsuit. The plunging neckline and the waist-accenting belt added, even more, drama to the look.

Lorde

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Lorde
Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Lorde looked like she stepped out of a fairy tale in her lilac fringe gown by Monique Lhuillier. The were no accessories and bag in sight. Apparently, the princess gown was enough to make a statement by itself.

Heidy Klum

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Heidi Klum
Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock

The legendary supermodel showed a lot of skin in the sheer intricate gown by Dundas. She paired the daring dress with strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and got all the attention.

Katy Perry

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Katy Perry
Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock

The host of the night looked astonishing in the asymmetric white gown by Stephane Rolland. The elegant ensemble was styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi who have worked with Jennifer Lopez for years.

Yara Shahidi

Best Dressed At The MTV VMA 2017 Yara Shahidi
Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock

The actress stunned in a feminine draped silk dress by Zimmerman. The olive gold hued dress flattered Yara’s complexion and made her look like a bronze goddess.

Recent Posts

Statement Clutches For Your Next Big Occasion

Accessories Celebrities Gallery

Statement Clutches For Your Next Big Occasion

An elegant clutch is always a good investment. Your outfit, makeup, and hair are important, but details will instantly elevate your look. That is why you should find the perfect clutch bag. It is an...

Best Dressed Celebrities At The MTV VMA 2017

Celebrities Fashion

Best Dressed Celebrities At The MTV VMA 2017

Celebrities usually don’t take the MTV VMA’s very serious when it comes to fashion. The VMA’s red carpet has welcomed many eccentric and at times weird fashion choices throughout its history. The Video Music Awards...

Best of Beauty At The MTV VMA 2017

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Best of Beauty At The MTV VMA 2017

The MTV Video Music Awards has always been the perfect event for taking beauty risks. This year’s VMA was hosted by the singer Katy Perry, whose makeup and hair were the beauty highlight of the...

Off-The-Shoulder Is The Celebrity Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Trends

Off-The-Shoulder Is The Celebrity Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing

Lately, off-the-shoulder dresses and tops have been all over social media. This cute but daring trend is becoming very popular. This summer many celebrities bared their shoulders in a stylish way. For the premiere of Valerian,...

Kendall Jenner Shares Her 2-minute Morning Beauty Routine

Beauty Tips Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Kendall Jenner Shares Her 2-minute Morning Beauty Routine

It would be so cool if all of us could get ready for work in only 2 minutes. That sounds like an insanely short amount of time to do your makeup. Well, believe it or...