Best Dressed Stars At The 2017 Emmy Awards

2017 Emmy Awards

The 69th Emmy Awards took place last night in Los Angeles. Television’s biggest event brought many surprises and many mesmerizing red carpet looks.

The legendary Jane Fonda set the red carpet on fire with her stunning fuchsia dress by Brandon Maxwell. The dress featured a back opening, so the actress added an emerald crystal necklace that hung down her back. Jane also flaunted an unexpected hairstyle- a super-high ponytail and full bangs. She finished off the look with a pair of silver stilettos and a silver clutch. Fonda this year turns 80 and still looks more fabulous than most 40-year-olds.

Sarah Paulson is known for her bold looks at red carpet events. This year her dress came straight off the runway from New York Fashion Week. Paulson chose a show-stopping silver dress from Carolina Herrera’s Spring 2018 collection. The dress is embellished with silver sequins and features several cutouts and fun sleeves.

Men didn’t miss the chance to make fashion statements. Among the standout looks was the one of Caleb McLaughlin. The young “Stranger Things” actor is slowly becoming a fashion icon. Last night he looked dapper in a purple Gucci blazer and black trousers. RuPaul, on the other hand, opted for a daring outfit. He chose a fun black and white check suit.

 

From Nicole Kidman’s mesmerizing red dress to Tessa Thompson’s rainbow metallic gown, take a look at the most beautiful looks of last night’s Emmy Awards.

Tessa Thompson

Best Dressed Stars at the 2017 Emmy Awards Tessa Thompson
