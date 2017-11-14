Best Looks at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

This year the Glamour Women of the Year Awards had many reasons to celebrate. The magazine staged the 27th edition of their event that celebrates accomplished and powerful women. This 2017 is the ideal time to set up such a show with all of the changes that are happening in the world. From the first Barbie wearing a hijab to all the winning fights for gender equality, women have multiple reasons to salute. Glamour gathered many A-listers who deserve the award on Monday night at Kings Theatre. Famous faces and activists such as Cameron Russell, Aly Raisman, Laverne Cox and more, attended the event to support their friends and colleagues that initiated many positive changes in the past year.

Gigi Hadid is one of the Glamour WOYA honorees this year. The supermodel chose a statement beige dress by Zuhair Murad. Her gorgeous ensemble made of delicate lace left everyone in awe. It featured floor-length sleeves that created a cape-like effect. Gigi kept her makeup minimal and natural. Her long blonde hair was styled in elegant Hollywood waves. Hadid came to the event with her younger siblings Bella and Anwar, and her mother Yolanda.

Ashley Graham looked jaw-dropping in a red suit by Prabal Gurung. Graham is a game-changer in the fashion industry and one of the loudest advocates for body positivity and women empowerment. The plus-size model chose a power suit and made not only a fashion statement but also a statement that women are strong, fierce and capable. Ashley decided to show her impressive curves in the blazer that featured deep, plunging opening and flared sleeves.

Check out some of the best fashion choices during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Bella Hadid, Iman, Zendaya, and Nicole Kidman are just a part of the influencers that served stunning looks that deserve your attention.

Gigi Hadid