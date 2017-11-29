Best Looks From The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Show

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show is undoubtedly the biggest spectacle of a year. Although it happened one week ago, the runway extravaganza aired last night on CBS. This year the show took place in China. There were a lot of speculations and controversy surrounding the event, but at the end, it was even better than before. The 22nd Victoria’s Secret runway show happened at the Mercedez-Benz Arena in Shanghai. It was the biggest one so far, with 55 models from over 20 countries. Well-known modeling names and Angels such as Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, and Lily Aldridge got to wear their wings once again. Aside from the famous Angels, we also saw some of the trending faces in the fashion industry. Bella Hadid appeared for the second time, Karlie Kloss also walked the catwalk accompanied by Leomie Anderson, Maria Borges and more.

Each year the most popular show in the world taps famous musicians to entertain the guests. This time their performances were as diverse as the models’ cast. Harry Styles opened the show and debuted a new song. The rest of the musicians’ cast included Miguel, Chinese superstar Jane Zhang and Leslie Odom Jr. The looks were divided into six themes: “Millennial Nation”, “A Winter’s Tale”, “Nomadic Adventure”, “Punk Angel”, “Goddesses” and “Porcelain Angels”.

For Victoria’s Secret, 2017 is the year of many “firsts”. For their 22nd show, the lingerie brand collaborated with a high-end fashion house for the first time in their history. Balmain and Olivier Rousteing created exclusive runway looks that were a part of the “Punk Angel” theme. Aside from that, the two brands also teamed up for a limited-edition capsule that is available in the brand’s stores starting from today.

Elsa Hosk had the honors to wear the unique Swarovski annual wings. In the past 15 years, the jewelry brand collaborated with Victoria’s Secret on sparkling showpieces. Elsa’s wings were made of 275,000 crystals and weight more than 6kg(more than 13 pounds). The Swedish model had to work out even more than before, to make sure that she’s strong enough to carry the masterpiece. This is one of the most stunning looks from the show mostly because of the vivid colors.

We chose some of the best looks from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Check out your favorite Angels rocking the unique costumes and underwear that will take your breath away. You can expect the most gorgeous, sparkly wings that will make your heart skip a beat.

Elsa Hosk