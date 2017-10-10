Fashion

Best Looks From The Bridal Fall 2018 Collections

By Updated on

After the long fashion month, we finally had a chance to get a first look at the bridal trends for Fall 2018. The NYBFW is much different than the regular NYFW and any fashion week in general. First of all, there is only a specific group of people interested in these shows. Second, the atmosphere is much more relaxed and lively. You usually get to sip champagne around a bunch of brides. The bridal collections aren’t usual collections. All you see is white couture gowns. Gowns that women will wear for just a day in their life but remember forever. There were multiple out-of-this-world numbers worth your attention this season. Even if you aren’t a bride to be, you must know at least someone who’s getting married.

Some designers skipped the NYBFW and presented their collection with a photo shoot. Anyway, these designs are just as good as the ones that walked runways. We wanted our best looks list to be inclusive because the future brides deserve to know all the options.

As for the bridal trends, get ready for minimalist gowns next fall. There were many heavily embellished breath-taking numbers. Anyway, a surprising number of designers designed their bridal collections with simplicity in mind. Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab, and Galia Lahav weren’t following the latest trends. These designers stayed faithful to their intricate design aesthetic. After all, that’s what they do best.

For the untraditional bride, there are a lot of options the next fall. Many designers included pantsuits, jumpsuits, bold numbers and short dresses as an alternative to the traditional bridal gown. Honestly, we loved the creativity. Brides should have a variety of options for their big day.

From Viktor & Rolf to Monique Lhuillier the designers presented many breathtaking designs in their bridal fall 2018 collections. Feast your eyes on the looks that made our hearts skip a beat.

Badgley Mischka

Best Looks From the Bridal Fall 2018 Collections bridal gown
Photo Credit: Badgley Mischka
