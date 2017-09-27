Best of Beauty From SS 2018 MFW

Designers have high expectations to meet at Milan Fashion Week. Having in mind that the majority of the audience consisted of Italians, the runway beauty during MFW has to be at its best. Italians do everything with style. And they certainly see the many new beauty trends all the time. So the designers have a hard task in Milan. After all, it isn’t easy to impress the demanding Italian audience.

We saw many interesting beauty trends during the last few days. One of the most dominant beauty looks was the wet hair. It seems that in spring 2018 we should spend much less time on doing our hair. According to Alberta Ferretti and Marni, you could attend an event this spring with half-wet hair. Donatella Versace made things even easier for women. Her models walked the runway with their heads wrapped in hair towels. So, we might take Donatella’s advice on a bad hair day.

Spring 2018 may be all about simplifying things. Jeremy Scott’s idea for a fashion-forward Moschino spring chic includes low-maintenance pixie cut. Giorgio Armani had a similar idea. The designer had models with pixie cuts at his runway show, but his crew had evenly chopped short bangs.

Fendi had the fiercest eyeliner this season. The models flaunted bold thick and fiercely winged eyeliner. Additionally, models had their hair done in a low pony and side dark green bangs. The zic zac thin underliner at Christiano Burani’s show also got all the attention. We aren’t sure if this type of eyeliner would be widely accepted outside on the runway. Anyway, the vibrant hair colors and the zic zac underliner felt just right for the show.

Feast your eyes on the best beauty looks from SS 2018 Milan Fashion Week and be the first to get a sneak peek of the beauty trends for the upcoming spring.

Alberto Zambelli