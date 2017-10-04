Best Runway Looks From SS 2018 PFW

The Paris Fashion Week always has the biggest shows. All the big names somehow love Paris. Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Giambattista Valli, Valentino and more brought their ideas of spring 2018 fashion in Paris this season. Opulent shows, out of this world designs and many influencers and celebrities were part of the SS 2018 PFW. The Paris Fashion week, as well as the fashion month, ended yesterday, so let’s take a moment to recall the best runway looks of this season.

Sarah Burton paid attention to the craftsmanship for her latest collection. English aristocrats have a tradition to keep pieces of clothing in the family for decades. So the designer made sure to bring the same idea to her Spring 2018 collection for Alexander McQueen. Blooming gardens were all over the collection in a clothing form. Sarah’s intricate gowns made our hears skip a beat.

Giambattista Valli put together bohemian and aristocratic for the latest collection of his eponymous brand. The designer got out of his comfort feminine zone and for the first time involved masculine silhouettes and unisex pieces in his collection. Additionally, the mesmerizing dresses the designer is known for were also present in the Giambattista Valli Spring 2018 collection. The voluminous gowns were decorated with ruffles and floral print.

Pierpaolo Piccioli took us to the moon with his breathtaking designs for Valentino. His collection involved both futuristic and romantic elements. Besides the futuristic plastic transparent jackets, we had a chance to see elegant gowns.

The legendary Rei Kawakubo stayed faithful to her eccentric design aesthetic. The Japanese designer once again presented out of this world designs for Comme des Garcons that only a few would dare to wear. Her edgy pieces involved a lot of graphics and unordinary shapes.

Feast your eyes on the best runway looks from the SS 2018 PFW.

Louis Vuitton