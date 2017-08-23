Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Street Style Looks From The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Casting

This is probably the most exciting time of the year for young and ambitious models. It’s the time when Victoria’s Secret castings are held. They are currently happening in New York, with hundreds of excited models who are hoping to score a pair of the most glamorous angel wings and became a part of the brand’s prestigious fashion show.

The competition is definitely tough and the girls train hard for months to maintain that ideal runway-worthy body. The chosen ones will join iconic faces such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel.

The young models turned the streets of the Big Apple into their personal runway. All of the beauties opted for chic and simple looks. Most of them wore denim, seen in shorts, cool jeans, jackets, and skirts. Some of them flaunted cute girly dresses. The standout piece was the crop top. Perfectly understandable, since is the best way for them to show their toned abs.

Among the many beautiful models, there was an expected face. Hailey Baldwin appeared for the castings, looking amazing in a black and sheer top and ripped skinny jeans. The young model hopes that she will join her best friends Bella, Kendall, and Gigi on this year’s runway.

A lot of Victoria’s Secret veterans showed up looking fabulous. Among them were Martha Hunt, Izabel Goulart, Jasmine Tookes and Shanina Shaik, who are regulars on the brand’s shows.

Take a look at the best street style looks from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret’s casting.

Best Street Style Looks from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Castings Gisele Oliveira
Photo Credit: GC Images
