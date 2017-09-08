Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW

This year’s New York Fashion Week brought many celebrities to the events happening in the Big Apple. During this week, designers and models are not the only ones who get all the attention. The trendsetters who attend these shows are there to flaunt their perfect looks, while they set new trends.

Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Selena Gomez have one thing in common. These three influencers rocked attention-grabbing coats that are going to be the essential piece for fall. All of them proved that the plaid designs are must-have for the colder days ahead.

Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber made huge fashion statements on the way to the Mert and Marcus party. The two models wore eye-catching conductor hats, Hadid one in red while Gerber a black one. They just showed that these hats are going to be the biggest accessory for next season. Ruslan Baginskiy is the creator of the accessories and an emerging designer and milliner. Bella matched the hat with a vintage denim Chanel mini dress and a striking Chanel waist belt. Kaia, on the other hand, went with a simple but fashionable all-black look. The 16-year old chose a black leather romper.

Some of the ladies wore red carpet worthy looks. Helena Christensen and Cindy Crawford stole the show with their mesmerizing sequined dresses. The two supermodels attended Tom Ford’s show and proved that age doesn’t mean a thing.

Feast your eyes on standout fashion moments presented by A-listers during these few days of the New York Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid