Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW

By Updated on

Prev1 of 24

This year’s New York Fashion Week brought many celebrities to the events happening in the Big Apple. During this week, designers and models are not the only ones who get all the attention. The trendsetters who attend these shows are there to flaunt their perfect looks, while they set new trends.

Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Selena Gomez have one thing in common. These three influencers rocked attention-grabbing coats that are going to be the essential piece for fall. All of them proved that the plaid designs are must-have for the colder days ahead.

Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber made huge fashion statements on the way to the Mert and Marcus party. The two models wore eye-catching conductor hats, Hadid one in red while Gerber a black one. They just showed that these hats are going to be the biggest accessory for next season. Ruslan Baginskiy is the creator of the accessories and an emerging designer and milliner. Bella matched the hat with a vintage denim Chanel mini dress and a striking Chanel waist belt. Kaia, on the other hand, went with a simple but fashionable all-black look. The 16-year old chose a black leather romper.

Some of the ladies wore red carpet worthy looks. Helena Christensen and Cindy Crawford stole the show with their mesmerizing sequined dresses. The two supermodels attended Tom Ford’s show and proved that age doesn’t mean a thing.

Feast your eyes on standout fashion moments presented by A-listers during these few days of the New York Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid

Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW Bella Hadid denim dress
Photo Credit: Backgrid
Prev1 of 24

Recent Posts

Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Style Moments From A-Listers During NYFW

This year’s New York Fashion Week brought many celebrities to the events happening in the Big Apple. During this week, designers and models are not the only ones who get all the attention. The trendsetters...

Rag & Bone Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion

Rag & Bone Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

A growing list of designers has left the NYFW this year. Most of them are moving their shows to Paris and Los Angeles. Rag & Bone, on the other hand, isn’t leaving New York at all....

Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best Dressed List

Celebrities Fashion

Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best Dressed List

Every September Vanity Fair releases their International Best Dressed List. This year the list came just one day before the start of the New York Fashion Week. This event is a huge tradition, and it was...

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Raf Simons introduced his second collection for Calvin Klein. The Belgian designer celebrated America in his own special way. In a dramatic setting and dark soundtrack in the background, Raf’s models walked the runway presenting...

The Best Dressed Power Couples

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

The Best Dressed Power Couples

There is only one thing better than a celebrity with impeccable style. A celebrity couple that really knows how to dress is the ultimate inspiration. Although all of the influencers have the chance to own...