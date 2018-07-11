Beyoncé & Balmain To Release Charitable Coachella-Inspired Merch

If you are obsessed with Queen B just as much as we are, you will be more than psyched to hear today’s news. This year’s Coachella is now known as Beychella thanks to the singer’s iconic performance. And since Beyoncé doesn’t do ordinary, she tapped Olivier Rousteing from Balmain to create custom pieces for her to wear on the scene. Once she appeared, everyone was in awe, both from her powerful voice and the statement looks.



Every single one of us has been secretly longing for the fabulous vibrant hoodie and shorts combo B rocked on the festival. This is where the magic happens. The queen and Balmain teamed up on a charitable merch collection that will benefit the United Negro College Fund. Bey donated $100,000 to four historically black colleges shortly after the festival. Now she decided to continue the tradition with an even bigger gesture. This is a huge thing for Rousteing also, who was adopted by his parents as a baby. The singer and the young designer are making history with their success and are a perfect match for this partnership.

“I worked really long with her on the Beychella moments, and the fact that we can release this collaboration that is based on our creativity, Beyoncé and I, is really a big, big step for fashion and music together. Beyoncé, she’s such a perfectionist; she’s someone that is so strong and has such a great point of view. She’s about feminism, empowering women, and the idea of bringing that collaboration where we can share the same ideas, the same vision of music, the same vision of fashion, the same vision of what is going on in the world, it’s more than just clothes. It’s a strong message, and I’m really proud to be a part of that.”- Olivier told Vogue.

Olivier and Yonce got the idea midst the Coachella rehearsals. The designer extraordinaire saw all of her dancers loving the looks and B was obsessed with hers as well. Every look was inspired by marching band uniforms which are a part of America’s historically black schools. The merchandise line features three different designs in a fun colorway. The cropped hoodie is the exact same replica as the one from Beychella, available in fierce yellow and pink. There will also be a hooded sweatshirt with a regular length and no embellishment and a T-shirt. The last two pieces will be sold in the same color range plus black.

The merchandise line drops in only two days. Prices will range from $290 for the tees, $550-$1,790 for the sweatshirts. The sale officially starts on July 13 at Balmain’s flagship in Paris. The following day you can start shopping the merch on balmain.com, beyonce.com, and select retailers.

Photo Credit: Balmain