Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise

By Updated on

No one releases holiday merchandise like Beyoncé does. She is the gift that keeps giving. The latest addition to her fashion empire is a holiday-themed collection just in time for Valentine’s Day. Queen Bey is so extra that she doesn’t want you to spend this special day in ordinary clothes. Instead, she made sure to fulfill all of your style wishes.

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise white sweatshirt

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise king sweatshirt

We are talking about a ten-piece merch line, that will have you more than ready for Valentine’s Day. Just like all of the previous releases, this one also features catchy quotes that only Beyoncé put together. This time she came up with fun and sexy ones, as a perfect nod to the upcoming holiday. The merchandise includes several pieces that will have your bae all over you. There is no one better than B when it comes to referencing their songs on clothing and accessories. Lyrics from “Lemonade” are a gracing the collection. The “All Night” song has a style moment on color-block shirts.

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise all night shirt

 

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise pink all night t-shirt

And there is also one quote that will bring you more than 10 years back in time. Shirts and phone cases celebrate the mega-hit from 2003, “Baby Boy”, that we all loved as teenagers. The inviting “Fulfil My Fantasies” sentence is more than enough to make your Valentine’s Day special.

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise fulfill my fantasies t-shirt

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise blue t-shirt Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise fulfill my fantasies phone case

We’ve already witnessed on many occasions that everything that Beyoncé touches turns to gold. So there isn’t a single doubt that her Valentine’s Day merchandise will sell like crazy. The Beyhive army is already stocking their shopping carts with shirts, phone cases, and shorts. Just leave it to Queen B to make all your holidays much better.

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise all night shirt

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise white crop top Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise bey mine phone case

Get your wallets ready for another fun collection. You can shop the 10-piece line on beyonce.com. If you are a long-year fan of Beyoncé, better head to the website before everything sells out. Another great idea is to get your favorite item as a gift from bae. All you need to do is sent hints, and you’ll be a proud owner of Bey’s latest collection.

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise red shorts Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise white t shirt

The mega-popular singer is no strange to launching collections that celebrate her favorite days of the year. Just one month ago we got to enjoy her super-innovative merch for the Christmas holidays. The same thing happened for the previous New Year’s festive season. As a tribute to the one-year anniversary of her amazing album “Lemonade”, B dropped an entire line of clothes and accessories.

Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise bey mine phone case Beyoncé Drops Valentine’s Day Merchandise black hoodie

Photo Credit: beyonce.com

