Beyoncé’s Coachella Round 2 Style is a Feast for The Eyes

Recent Posts
Sarah Jessica Parker is one busy lady. She peaked world fame thanks to her infamous role as Carrie Bradshaw in the series Sex and The City. Carrie was a fashion addict with immense love towards...
In the sea of red carpet events, the Met Gala red carpet has undoubtedly welcomed the most iconic dresses. Celebrities team up with the biggest designer names to glam up for this event. We gathered...
Queen B donned another round of show-stopping Balmain outfits for her second performance at Coachella. See all of her fierce looks in this video.
The Royals' newest addition to the family is here! Watch the video for all the details.
Jenna Dewan stepped out in public for the first time since announcing her split from Channing Tatum. See her glamorous outfit in this video.