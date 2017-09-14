Biggest Accessory Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

The accessories from SS 2018 NYFW will help you to make a fashion statement even with the simplest outfit. Forget about minimalism the following spring. Just like the collections, the spring 2018 accessories are show-stopping and powerful. They are designed to send a message and elevate your outfit to the highest level.

Although this NYFW didn’t get political like the one back in Fall 2017, some designers still used their voice to raise awareness. Christian Siriano put his infamous slogan “People are People” on a round shoulder bag and impressed all of the fashion-addicts that showed face at his Spring 2018 show.

The designers created very innovative spring 2018 bags. Bags in different styles and shapes with interesting embellishments were spotted on almost every show during NYFW.

Rihanna mastered the athleisure style with her latest Fenty X Puma collection. The singer presented the ultimate athleisure bags of the season. Vivid colors and sports vibe predominated in her spring 2018 accessories. Some people may frown upon a backpack-looking sports Puma bag and flip flop high heels outfit but since the greatest style icon approves it, we can’t say no to it.

Alexander Wang is here to test your style limits. The new Alexander Wang bag looks like a stack of $100 bills covered in crystals. The $5000 bag might seem like a reasonable investment because you’ll get to keep the stack of money forever.

Earrings had a moment at the SS 2018 NYFW. Almost every designer spiced up the outfits with mesmerizing earrings in different styles and shapes. In spring 2018 earrings will be the go-to accessory piece.

You’ll see a lot more of the tiny sunglasses that were popular in late summer 2017. Small futuristic eyeglasses will be popular in spring 2018 as well. Big statement sunglasses with intricate details are also a huge trend for the upcoming spring.

