Biggest Shoe Trends From SS 2018 MFW

Each Fashion Week brings new shoe trends. We witnessed many fabulous shoe designs from the shows in New York and London. Moving forward, Milan Fashion Week has some of the biggest fashion shows. Thanks to these events we know what to expect for Spring 2018. Starting from Gucci, Prada, Alberta Ferretti, to Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, Italians know how to do shoes. Striking prints, electric colors and chic heels are a must-have for spring 2018.

Donatella’s Spring 2018 collection was full of show-stopping prints. The designer recreated some of the most iconic collections of her brother. Aside from placing the vibrant prints on clothes and bags, she also did that on shoes. Versace borrowed Gianni’s most popular prints from the 90s. You could see over-the-knee boots with vibrant pop art designs of Marilyn Monroe’s face and rich baroque prints on sandals. A huge standout of the night was the astonishing, overly-embellished thigh-high black boots.

Dolce & Gabbana are always the ones that surprise with unusual, eye-catching shoe trends. For Spring 2018 the Italian designer duo once again chose vibrant colors and floral prints. Most of their sandals and booties featured a block heel. Dolce and Gabbana did a glorious mix of colors, glitter, pearls, and stones in their shoe designs. With these two it’s always about luxury, so this time, things weren’t any different.

Salvatore Ferragamo is another designer that presented stunning shoe trends. One of the most beautiful designs of the week is the snakeskin boots by Ferragamo. Salvatore’s sandals, boots, and shoes had a fun golden sectioned heel that made the designs even more impactful.

If you are a real shoe lover, take a look at these electric trends for Spring 2018, straight from the runways at Milan Fashion Week.

Versace