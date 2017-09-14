Fashion Gallery

Biggest Shoe Trends From SS 2018 NYFW

You are never fully dressed without a good pair of shoes. Throughout the last seven days, New York Fashion Week served us exciting new trends, fresh off the runway. Officially, the Spring 2018 shoe trends are set in motion, which gives you enough time to get ready for what comes next year. Most of the presented shoe designs are wearable and ultimately chic. Anyway, some styles are reserved for bold fashionistas who love to break limits.

Jeremy Scott was as unique and always. For his 20th anniversary on the fashion scene, the designer partnered up with Dr. Martens. His models were dressed in bright, neon colors and the designs included many patterns and illustrations. The shoes were as daring as the outfits. A huge standout were over-the-knee snakeskin boots. These boots will make a big fashion statement with any outfit.

Coach and Stuart Vevers introduced another daring shoe design that everyone fell in love with. Their Spring 2018 collection involved a lot of glitters, and so did the ankle boots and sandals. The standout shoes were the bold metallic glittery booties in many different colors.

Victoria Beckham is another designer that went the same way. She is a fan of simplicity, however, her shoes were anything but ordinary. The designer presented glittery stilettos in pastel colors.

Here is a selection of the standout shoe trends for Spring 2018 that were presented during SS 2018 NYFW.

Biggest Shoe Trends from SS2018 NYFW snakeskin boots
Photo Credit: Rex Features
