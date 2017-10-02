Paris Fashion Week has shown many innovative shoe styles. This season both the clothes and the shoes had a strong couture vibe. Many designers showed styles that couldn’t easily blend with everyday outfits. These dynamic styles were very chic. So you might want to sacrifice your comfort in the name of fashion. Anyway, there were many perfectly wearable designs.

Y/Project had one of the most intricate shoes this season. The fashion house showed out-of-this-world sandals. Among the most noticeable ones were the floral embellished thigh-high gladiator sandals. Additionally, there were yellow crocodile-embossed pointed toe high heeled boots twisted around the models’ legs.

Virgil Abloh’s shoes for the Spring/Summer 2018 Off-White Collection may seem ordinary at first glance. But if you take a closer look you’ll notice that the shoes were wrapped in a transparent plastic up to the ankles.

Loewe brought the Elf shoes on the fashion scene. The fashion house’s pointed toe sneakers remind of the shoes that the tiny supernatural creatures from the tales wear. Jonathan Anderson couldn’t win the hearts of the fashion critics with these shoes, but as the designers said ”There’s no sense to them. But they make you laugh!” As this wasn’t enough Anderson also presented Stegosaurus-like ridged boots.

Olivier Rousteing stayed faithful to the Balmain’s edgy aesthetic. The designer created many transparent shoe styles as well as sky-high open toe lace up boots. As always, the designer presented show-stopping shoes that his Instagram-famous friends love to wear.

Chloé treated us with dynamic snakeskin print multicolored boots. There were both ankle boots and over the knee styles. Chloe’s shoes are perfectly wearable but effective.

Feast your eyes on the biggest shoe trends from SS 2018 PFW and be the first one to find out what’s hot for shoes in Spring 2018.

