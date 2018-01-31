Black Panther’s Stars Won Red Carpet Season

Recent Posts
[caption id="attachment_96581" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo Credit: Getty Images[/caption] Celebrities stunned in statement-making ensembles at the Marvel's film premiere "Black Panther". The red carpet served as a place for celebrating the African heritage and culture through...
Georgina Chapman, the now-estranged wife of the disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein reportedly canceled the New York Fashion Week show for her brand Marchesa that was set to happen in February. The fashion show was...
[caption id="attachment_96547" align="alignnone" width="750"] Photo By @deryndaniels/Instagram[/caption] We fell in love and never looked back ever since balayage appeared in our lives. But it seems that the balayage will finally leave the spotlight to another...
[caption id="attachment_96514" align="alignnone" width="700"] @ccclarkebeauty/Instagram[/caption] Most women desire a fuller sexy pout but hesitate or dislike lip injections for certain reasons. Well, the good news is that you don't necessarily need them! You can get...
[caption id="attachment_96510" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo Credit: @blaireadiebee/Instagram[/caption] We are all guilty of not using the full style potential that tights have. Honestly, we all need some extra effort to fall in love with this piece....