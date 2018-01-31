Celebrities Fashion

Black Panther's Stars Won Red Carpet Season

By Updated on

Black Panther's Stars Won Red Carpet Season Janelle Monae
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Celebrities stunned in statement-making ensembles at the Marvel’s film premiere “Black Panther”. The red carpet served as a place for celebrating the African heritage and culture through fashion. Stars flaunted sublime vibrant numbers that were unlike anything we have seen on the red carpet.

