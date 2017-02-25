Anna Molinari Made Us Travel From London To Milan With Her Blugirl Fall 2017 Collection

The Blugirl fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection was showcased during Milan Fashion Week, and proved that edgy and adorable can, in fact, go hand in hand. Though the collection did provide a wide range of options, nothing in the collection was more special than the other. Throughout the entire show, it was obvious that the aesthetic was firmly planted between being edgy and cute.

Dresses were the bulk of the collection, many featuring lace bibs, high collars, ruffles and other similar Victorian details in a more more modern way. Velvet was as prominent in the collection as the sheer options were, definitely a fall detail and nearly every look featured a belt with a rectangular buckle. One of the most appreciable aspects of the Blugirl fall 2017 collection was the variance in the sheer pieces – none of them were exactly the same top to bottom or a sheer shirt over a differently printed under piece done six ways.

The designer, Anna Molinari chose her inspiration based on location that very obviously included Victorian London and Italy, the open and close of the show. In the middle, however, the aesthetics – in relation to their inspiring locations at least – were off. Were it not for the hats, I would not have put my finger on Saint Petersburg, Russia and what I will loosely term ‘African inspired’ section of the show left a lot to be desired based on some of the prints and silhouettes and the green velvet.

Some of the pieces in this section of the show just felt severely out of place with the rest of the collection, but not so much so that it would ruin the overall appeal. As an example, a leopard coat over a fun printed short dress with a mock turtleneck was cute, but would be better shown separately; together it was too much along with a green version of the belt that was shown throughout the collection. Anna Molinari took risks here certainly, and it will be interesting to see what buyers do with the options once they have them to filter though with their own aesthetics and wardrobes.

With the abundance of sheer styling options over the last few seasons, the Blugirl fall/winter 2017 collection could not be seen as risqué or an outlier, but thankfully many of the looks were very cute and right on par with the short velvet dresses. The looks were different enough that though we have seen many of these cute styled dresses before, we have not seen them exactly like this.

The concept of travel throughout the collection was also an interesting one, giving pause to which look featured the best interpretation of the area, though I personally feel her London inspired section rang the truest.

Photos courtesy of Livingly