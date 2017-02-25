Anna Molinari’s Blumarine Fall 2017 RTW Collection Celebrates The Brand’s 40th Anniversary

Unveiled at the majestic Palazzo Archinto during Milan Fashion Week, Blumarine’s fall/winter 2017-18 collection brought not only a ready-to-wear touch to MFW, but also marked creative director Anna Molinari’s one of biggest accomplishments, namely that of remaining faithful to her own style, always revisiting and modernizing it, for a grand total of 40 years.

The Blumarine fall 2017 collection also represented a way for Molinari to celebrate her 40 long years in the industry, which are no small feat for sure when it comes to fashion. Anna Molinari’s celebration party will then go on all day long, with the designer presenting her upcoming book, about to be available for purchase in a few days, published by Rizzoli.

Simply dubbed as “Blumarine: Anna Molinari”, according to the Italian book publisher, the book tells us the story of “Anna Molinari’s beloved and successful fashion house, as told through a kaleidoscope of stunning images by famed photographers.” There will also be lavish illustrations “accompanied by an introduction about the work of Molinari and texts that explore some of Blumarine’s iconic elements: the rose; the Bluvi, a cashmere sweater with mink neckline; and animalier. At the center of the book is a fairy tale written by Elena Loewenthal, a writer and friend of Mrs. Anna Molinari.”

As a comparison, we could regard this specific runway show as a sort of book, in which the proposals serve as glamorous illustrations and texts, with the collection’s different parts representing one of Blumarine’s many souls.

There was, for example, the one dedicated to Blumarine’s most urban-chic woman, with intricate embroideries, imposing silhouettes and luxurious materials getting interrupted and lightened up in their opulent patterns by more jocose pops of yellow. There was then Blumarine’s party-girl, here filtered through an apologetically cool lens, with the relaxed lines and metallic patterns of the dresses giving the entire collection a much-appreciated otherworldly touch.

At the very end of this Blumarine fall 2017 runway show, Anna Molinari decided to mix all of these different souls together, treating us to a dream array of proposals that will basically satisfy any taste. Toward the very end, instead of showcasing conventionally glamorous evening dresses, Anna Molinari transposed her very own casual-chic soul to a few ultra-wearable (and covetable) proposals, which solely consisted of a pair of shredded jeans and solid-colored sweaters with a Nineties-inspired “Blumarine” logo emblazoned on the front.

All in all, the collection was an all-round one indeed, as it filled us with inspirations aplenty both in terms of eveningwear and more casual, day-to-day fashions, with uber-feminine long dresses and furry coats being interrupted by more wearable proposals. One of the Blumarine fall 2017 collection’s most astounding parts was, however, the footwear line, as Molinari alternated ankle boots with utterly adorable Mary Jane shoes available in different shades, and which we bet will fly off the shelves the soonest.

Photos courtesy of Vogue