Blumarine’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Focuses On New Romanticism

The Blumarine pre-fall 2017 collection is a very clear flashback to British style in the ‘80s. The range of New Romanticism and updated silhouettes cobbles together a very solid and cohesive collection of prints, tartans and textures within the ensembles of the collection.

The silhouettes are thoroughly played with, showing off high waisted pants and interesting shoes. Though my initial love for nearly every collection is shoes, that was not the case here. Although they were certainly interesting and they worked well with the outfits, pointed toes only work on certain cuts for many, though the actual clothing of the collection was incredible.

A leopard print accented trench coat and matching leopard printed shoes stand out over a sheer ruffled turtleneck, and the matching tailored pants create an interesting ensemble. Though it was interesting to see overall, I really wanted to check out the details of the high-necked shirt. Fortunately it showed up in look 29, paired with a stunning three-quarter-length black skirt with contrast black trim.

Look 11 showed off a very cute dress with combinations of sheer, prints, fitted tailoring and flare before stopping just at the knee. The three-quarter-length sleeves and velvet belt are also a nice touch. Look 2 features high-waisted wide-legged navy blue pants with a prominent front crease down each leg. I can only imagine that the movement of the pants would be exquisite. The long dress in look 32 was beautiful, the shade of blue just gorgeous and the double splits a lot of fun.

There are mentions of glam rock styling throughout the Blumarine pre-fall 2017 collection, though look 14 has my vote for the most interesting option to fit that category. The brilliant use of pleating on the shimmering hunter green fabric was a shocker in the collection, the thigh-high split and keyhole adding crafty touches of sex appeal to the otherwise buttoned-up look.

Right in the center is the velvet belt again, quickly becoming one of my favorite accessories. The belt has a very vintage feel. It amusingly reminds me that velvet will be dragged into 2017 as a fashion staple held over from last year and I am here for it. All of the outerwear options are really fantastic and interesting, the coat and boots from look 23 definitely being winners.

Speaking realistically, there is no way British glam rock can be mentioned with this collection and look 15 not be noted. That coat has an interesting aesthetic appeal even if it cannot exactly be explained why. It is cool and wearable and that is more than enough.

Another prominent feature of the Blumarine pre-fall 2017 collection is the very bold pant sets and jumpers. As a whole, the collection is just a lot of fun and filled with interesting elements that not only work cohesively, but individually they are incredible as well.

Photos courtesy of Vogue