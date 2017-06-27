Fashion

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection

Anna Molinari, the creative director of Blumarine, created very soft and luxurious designs for the brand’s Resort 2018  collection. Her designs were made to make you feel like a real life Cinderella.

Molinari got inspired by the London-based artist Rebecca Louise Law. She is known for her unique large contemporary installations. All of them are based on a variety of flowers that remind of a fairytale land. Some of Anna’s designs are based on the same concept and you can also see the idyllic blooms incorporated in several dresses.

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection floral mini dress

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection floral long dress

“I love Impressionist paintings. Roses and violets, embroidered on the finest lace so delicately they look as if they’re actually dewy.”- Anna explains the inspiration behind her latest collection.

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection skirt shirt

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection mini frilled dress

The Resort 2018 Collection carries a very feminine and romantic vibe. The collection features pastel colors and soft designs. Bright yellow, soft violet, and baby pink are the colors that dominate in most of the pieces. There is a little hint of dark blue, to keep the balance. As for the fabrics, Anna also went with the most romantic ones. Nice and loving lace in several different types such as chiffon, organza, tulle, and chambray. There are also several sequined pieces representing the edgier part of the collection.

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection yellow mini dress

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection pants and blouse

The collection is very versatile. Most of the pieces are elegant but also very wearable at the same time. Anna’s love for dresses is obvious because she included a lot of them in the Resort 2018 Collection for the brand. The dresses perfectly fit the fragile story that the collection brings, and look like they just came out of a fairytale.

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection lace violet dress

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection violet long dress

Besides the dresses, there are also a few separates such as skirts, blouses, and pants. One of the most eye-catching and distinctive outfits in the collection is the pleated mini-skirt paired with a biker jacket. Both of them carry a very fun colorful print that looks like multiple tiny purple flowers placed one next to another. Additionally, a very striking look is the one that features the asymmetric frilled denim skirt. The skirt is combined with a dark blue sequined sweater and accessorized with a belt in the same color.

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection pleated skirt biker jacket

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection denim skirt sequined sweater

Molinari made sure that she created a very contemporary collection, with designs that anyone would love to own.

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection yellow sequined dress

Blumarine Resort 2018 Collection violet dress

Photo Courtesy: Blumarine

