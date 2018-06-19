Bottega Veneta Appoints Daniel Lee As Creative Director

When Tomas Maier announced he is leaving Bottega Veneta a few days ago, no one expected that the fashion house would appoint his successor so fast. But the latest news is that Daniel Lee is officially the brand’s new creative director. Lee will take over the helm of the Italian luxury brand starting from July 1. Kering is continuously bringing fresh energy to the labels they own. It started with Demna Gvasalia in Balenciaga, continued with Alessandro Michele at Gucci, and is now making a change in Bottega Veneta.

“I’m both honored and excited to continue the legacy that has been created at Bottega Veneta over the last five decades. Maintaining the ingrained codes of the House, craftsmanship, quality, and sophistication, I look forward to evolving what has gone before while contributing a new perspective and modernity.”- Daniel Lee said in his press release.

Daniel is a British designer who was until recently the director of ready-to-wear design at the French fashion house Céline. He worked right under Phoebe Philo since 2012, for a label owned by Kering’s rival the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton conglomerate. Before that, the 32-year-old Lee was employed by Donna Karan, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and more. He is a graduate of the Central Saint Martins school in London.

Tomas Maier held the top creative spot in Bottega Veneta for exactly 17 years. He is probably the one responsible for taking the label to new heights with his overall approach. Maier brought a whole revolution with his amazing perspective to design, advertising and his constant passion for growth. Thanks to his hard work, the Italian brand’s income increased from 48 million to a whopping number of 1.2 billion in 2017. In spite of the huge success, Bottega Veneta was still not as attractive for the millennial audience and needed fresh energy.

Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering, announced that they are more than happy to welcome Daniel to the luxury fashion house. Pinault expects Veneta to grow even more thanks to Lee’s innovative visions and modernistic style. What really convinced the conglomerate to hire the British designer is his strong personal touch to everything he does. According to Bottega’s CEO Claus Dietrich Lahrs, Daniel Lee “has a deep understanding of the house’s current challenges, both in terms of creation and development”. After 17 years under the reign of Tomas Maier, it was time to bring someone new that would infuse youthful vibe and elevate the label to new levels.