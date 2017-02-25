Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2017-2018 RTW Show Was a Nod to Polished Elegance

Tomas Maier’s Bottega Veneta is the place to go for whoever is fascinated by old-time couturiers, as proven by the latest Bottega Veneta fall/winter 2017-18 ready-to-wear collection, too.

Showcased at the Accademia delle Belle Arti di Brera (“Academy of fine arts of Brera”), one of Milan’s most suggestive buildings, during Milan Fashion Week, Maier’s Bottega Veneta fall 2017 rtw collection was probably one of the finest showcased in the past few days, with its main patterns and motifs tearing up the rulebook for sure.

As for now, in fact, the majority of the fashion houses that have presented their runway shows at MFW have denoted two different common fil rouge, at times even intertwined all together. While on the one hand, we have the minimalist theme, as seen with labels such as Max Mara, on the other we have a more millennial-approved one, filled with logos and captivating patterns as seen with Gucci and Prada.

Bottega Veneta, as usual, placed itself in a sort of third parallel world, in which the elegant themes are the only ones allowed, with a clear passion for old-time classics and with no logos in sight. Unveiled in the co-ed format, the decision of which had been announced by the fashion house a few months before, Maier’s Bottega Veneta fall 2017 rtw collection followed a similar high-end allure for both the men’s and women’s lines, which ultimately left us in awe.

With a grand total of 66 looks for both lines, the women’s wear collection was carefully structured according to four different main themes, with the last one probably being the most astounding. First of all, there was the more urban-chic one. Here Maier vividly played with rich textures and shades, opening the show with gorgeous rusty orange and yellow capes and coats. Here the lines were more relaxed, yet with belts cinched at the waists to highlight the hourglass figures.

The collection’s second part, on the other hand, introduced us to Bottega Veneta’s most sensual side, with both Forties-inspired figures and Thirties-inspired mannish looks dominating the scene. Here the color palette became quickly darker, with only the sleek fabrics adding an appreciated multidimensional touch to the looks.

The Bottega Veneta fall 2017 collection’s third part was all about the Forties, with dark colors being interrupted by dusty pastels and musky greens. Here the silhouettes were predominantly shaped with puffed-up sleeves, midi lengths and belts, which all in all appeared utterly feminine and absolutely covetable.

Lastly, there was the collection’s grand finale. Creative director Tomas Maier here opted for a breathtaking array of three evening proposals that recalled the Twenties, the roaring vibes of which were accentuated by the metallic fabrics.

With mini purses and standard Bottega Veneta handbags, Maier’s collection was definitely a success!

Photos courtesy of Vogue