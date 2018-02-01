Bridal Sneakers are a Thing in 2018 Thanks to Kate Spade & Keds

Kate Spade New York & Keds just made the wildest bridal dreams come true! Every bride sacrifices the comfort of her feet so she can wear the pumps that are a perfect match for her gown. Unfortunately, high heels weren’t made for dancing all day and night. But bridal sneakers are the answer to a pain-free wedding of your dreams! Watch the video to see some of the prettiest styles from the Kate Spade New York & Keds collaboration.
Recent Posts
Wearing gray from head to toes can be a dull or daring choice. But that won’t be the case if you follow the styling tips from fashion bloggers. Everyone, starting from famous celebrities to influencers...
Future royal Meghan Markle made her first red carpet appearance with Prince Harry in a crisp power suit. The former actress stunned in an Alexander McQueen black pantsuit, proving that royal ladies don't have to...
[caption id="attachment_96679" align="alignnone" width="700"] Photo Credit: Kate Spade New York x Keds[/caption] Kate Spade New York & Keds just made the wildest bridal dreams come true! Every bride sacrifices the comfort of her feet so...
Another celebrity daughter entered the world of fashion. Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old Ava Phillippe scored another fun campaign. The young beauty stared in Rodarte's Fall 2018 campaign this Tuesday. This was her official modeling debut, but...
Balenciaga debuted their Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, inspired by paparazzi shots. The fashion house took it to Instagram to reveal their authentic ad material for the new collection. All of the shots were taken by real...