Bridal Sneakers are a Thing in 2018 Thanks to Kate Spade & Keds

By Updated on

Kate Spade New York x Keds Bridal Sneakers
Photo Credit: Kate Spade New York x Keds

Kate Spade New York & Keds just made the wildest bridal dreams come true! Every bride sacrifices the comfort of her feet so she can wear the pumps that are a perfect match for her gown. Unfortunately, high heels weren’t made for dancing all day and night. But bridal sneakers are the answer to a pain-free wedding of your dreams! Watch the video to see some of the prettiest styles from the Kate Spade New York & Keds collaboration.

