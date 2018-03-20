Celebrities Fashion Trends

Britney Spears is The New Face of Kenzo

Britney Spears is Miss American Dream since she was 17, but somehow never conquered the world of high fashion. The pop star has been famous for decades now, but not a single designer tapped her to star in a campaign. You might have noticed that Britney doesn’t go on fashion shows as well. The most surprising fact is that after all these years, she has never attended the most glamorous A-list event, the Met Gala.

However, the star just landed her first high-fashion gig – the luxury fashion house Kenzo tapped Spears to star in its Spring 2018 campaign. To be honest, Britney never seemed very interested in high fashion. She has been wearing the same style of bejeweled naked dresses on her performances and kept her street style mainly casual for years now. Anyway, the pop star proved that she can front a luxury campaign like a pro.

Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, the creative directors of Kenzo chose Spears for their “nostalgia-based” campaign. Their Spring 2018 collection for the brand is a tribute to the launch of Kenzo Jeans in 1986. The singer models the pieces from the brand’s La Collection Memento No. 2 collection. She wears multiple playful outfits. All of them are finished off with a chic baseball hat. In one of the shots, Britney flaunts vibrant floral print coordinates that feature crop top, skirt and trench coat. In another photo, you can see the star rocking an all-denim look that consists of hot thigh-high lace-up booties, denim lingerie, and chic cropped denim jacket. In some of the photos, Spears’s belly-button piercing and back tattoo are visible. The 36-year old singer admitted that she is less keen on taking fashion risks now that she has been in the past.

“It’s tricky [now] because as a mother, you don’t take as much risk with your style,” she told Vogue.

The Spring 2018 Kenzo Campaign was shot in Los Angeles by Peter Lindbergh. The fashion house made a bold choice with making Britney Spears their new face. Instead of hiring someone from the millennial generation to model the pieces, they made a unique choice. To see the 2000s biggest pop star in a luxury campaign for the first time in her long career felt refreshing. We finally saw a piece of the old Britney Spears who likes to experiment with her style. We have yet to see if Kenzo will inspire more brands to invite the Queen of Pop in their world of high fashion.

