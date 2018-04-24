Britney Spears to Launch a Fashion & Lifestyle Brand

The queen of pop is expanding her influence in the fashion world. Britney Spears signed a contract with Epic Rights to deliver several collections of clothing, accessories, electronics, workout gear, hair care and much more. Epic Rights is a leading retail label, that sells merchandise and represents a number of world-known artists. In the future, they will also be handling Britney’s e-commerce business. You would be able to buy her lifestyle merchandise on Amazon.com.



“We see this new lifestyle collection as Britney’s next step in connecting with her legions of loyal fans around the globe. Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity as well as her commitment to and appreciation of the fans that have made it all possible.”- said her manager Larry Rudolph. “Britney continues to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world with numerous multi-platinum records and awards over the past 20 years. As a passionate artist, successful businesswoman and devoted mother, her strive for excellence is unparalleled,”-added Dell Furano, CEO of Epic Rights.

Launching a namesake lifestyle brand is becoming a trend in Hollywood. Celebrities such as Oprah and Gwyneth Paltrow are proud owners of multi-million labels that are growing every single day. The pop icon is joining the ranks of these stars and we don’t have a single doubt that her namesake merchandise will be as successful. In 2013, Spears started a 4-year long residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Vegas. The “Britney: Piece of Me” shows sold over 1 million tickets with earnings of around $140 million. Starting from June 12, the singer is going on tour through the USA and Europe.

Spears is officially back in the game. She recently launched a campaign with the trending fashion house Kenzo, her first one as their ambassador. Now, she’s getting into the merchandise world, with collections that are already in the making. This is not the singer’s first experience in branded merchandise. She is the owner of one of the best-selling fragrances ever. Britney’s collab with Elizabeth Arden on a line of perfumes reached worldwide success. It is available in over 85 countries.

Britney and Epic Rights still haven’t announced an official release date, but the lifestyle merch is expected to drop in spring 2019. This might be a whole year away, but her fans already psyched to see what the queen of pop will deliver.

Photo Credit: @britneyspears/Instagram