Fashion

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

By Updated on

Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar showed Brock’s debut pre-fall collection. The designer duo is known for their unique aesthetics that is full of romantic blooms. They elevate the everyday sense of elegance and take it to a whole new level. With these two, it’s all about femininity. The Brocks define their style as “raw and romantic”, but this time there isn’t a single raw thing about their designs.

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection blush skirt floral top

The couple always pays a lot of attention to details in their creations. You will notice playful frills, pintucks, and puffed sleeves. Most of the looks accent the waist with thin belts. Laura and Kristopher’s casual part of the collection is as elegant as it gets. The two designers add a touch of glamour to everything. So these are not ordinary shirts, pants, and coats. In spite of the simple cuts, the everyday wear is upgraded with impactful fabrics and accessories.

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection white dress floral corset

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral top white pants shirt

For Pre-Fall 2018, Brock offered more evening wear. This is a result of their very successful Spring 2018 collection. The designers had a lot of elegant dresses in the lineup. Many A-listers chose the designs for red carpet events, especially the slip-on dresses which are still high on demand. The designer duo wanted to satisfy the needs of their customers and once again involved whimsical gowns in the Pre-Fall 2018 collection.

“We wanted to push ourselves to explore evening the way our woman would wear it.”- Laura explained.

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

As you probably know, Brock’s go-to print is floral. This is probably the softest, most gracious pattern that fits their style of creating. In the latest collection, you will see luscious blooms in pastel colors such as baby blue, blush pink and white. There is also a darker side of the line, presented with a mesmerizing black lace embroidered with blossoms.

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Lace is the second fabric that dominates in Brock’s designs. A standout of the collection is a white long semi-transparent dress made of intricate lace. It features a frilled detail at the waist that adds a lot of glamour to the creation. This is a red carpet-worthy gown, that will most certainly find its place among the celebrities.
Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection lace dress

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection lace dress

This marked the debut pre-fall collection for the designer couple. Laura and Kristopher met while they were studying design at Parsons. Since then they are not only love but also business partners. Brock is becoming one of the most famous emerging brands, thanks to the support and the demand from influencers.

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral jacket

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection floral dress

Photo Credit: Brock Collection

Recent Posts

Meghan Markle’s Potential Wedding Dress Sketches Leaked

Fashion

Meghan Markle’s Potential Wedding Dress Sketches Leaked

The royal wedding is five months away, but people are already obsessed with the entire thing. This time things are even more interesting since a royal family member and a celebrity will tie the knot....

100 Years of Hair Removal

Beauty Tips

100 Years of Hair Removal

If you want to look your best, there is a lot of effort behind all of that. As women, we are obsessed with makeup, hair, and fashion. Plus, we have to think about nails and...

Stylish Tweed Outfits To Keep You Warm

Fashion Gallery Trends

Stylish Tweed Outfits To Keep You Warm

Tweed is the warmest fashionable fabric you can find. Each year we look forward to the colder days when we get the chance to wear chic tweed pieces. This material has been around since forever....

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar showed Brock’s debut pre-fall collection. The designer duo is known for their unique aesthetics that is full of romantic blooms. They elevate the everyday sense of elegance and take it to...

Nails Inc. Releases INC.redible Makeup Line

Perfumes & Makeup

Nails Inc. Releases INC.redible Makeup Line

Nails Inc. is blessing us with an innovative new lip collection. The U.K-based brand is well known in the beauty world for their vibrant nail polishes. Now the cosmetics company decided to expand into a...