Brock Collection Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar showed Brock’s debut pre-fall collection. The designer duo is known for their unique aesthetics that is full of romantic blooms. They elevate the everyday sense of elegance and take it to a whole new level. With these two, it’s all about femininity. The Brocks define their style as “raw and romantic”, but this time there isn’t a single raw thing about their designs.

The couple always pays a lot of attention to details in their creations. You will notice playful frills, pintucks, and puffed sleeves. Most of the looks accent the waist with thin belts. Laura and Kristopher’s casual part of the collection is as elegant as it gets. The two designers add a touch of glamour to everything. So these are not ordinary shirts, pants, and coats. In spite of the simple cuts, the everyday wear is upgraded with impactful fabrics and accessories.

For Pre-Fall 2018, Brock offered more evening wear. This is a result of their very successful Spring 2018 collection. The designers had a lot of elegant dresses in the lineup. Many A-listers chose the designs for red carpet events, especially the slip-on dresses which are still high on demand. The designer duo wanted to satisfy the needs of their customers and once again involved whimsical gowns in the Pre-Fall 2018 collection.

“We wanted to push ourselves to explore evening the way our woman would wear it.”- Laura explained.

As you probably know, Brock’s go-to print is floral. This is probably the softest, most gracious pattern that fits their style of creating. In the latest collection, you will see luscious blooms in pastel colors such as baby blue, blush pink and white. There is also a darker side of the line, presented with a mesmerizing black lace embroidered with blossoms.

Lace is the second fabric that dominates in Brock’s designs. A standout of the collection is a white long semi-transparent dress made of intricate lace. It features a frilled detail at the waist that adds a lot of glamour to the creation. This is a red carpet-worthy gown, that will most certainly find its place among the celebrities.



This marked the debut pre-fall collection for the designer couple. Laura and Kristopher met while they were studying design at Parsons. Since then they are not only love but also business partners. Brock is becoming one of the most famous emerging brands, thanks to the support and the demand from influencers.

Photo Credit: Brock Collection