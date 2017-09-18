Burberry RTW Fall 2017 Collection at LWF

Burberry Fall 2017 Collection carries a historical story. Unlike Christopher’s previous throwback collection, where he dug deep in history, this time he turned to some recent influences. The creative director found his inspiration in the 2000s fashion and style icons. He brought back the signature Burberry print, the well-known checks. Bailey presented pieces in different variations of the check print. Anyway, the designs were unique and nothing like the previous Burberry’s collections.

The biggest focus in the Fall 2017 Collection is on the outwear. You will find every style of trench coats, capes, cardigans and jackets you need this fall. Bailey thought of the rainy days in England while designing the plastic raincoats. The designer created street style ready contemporary designs. Aside from the warm outwear, the collection offers beautiful multicolored sweaters, mostly paired with knitted skirts.

This time Bailey decided to try a new approach when styling the final looks for the runway show. Instead of doing his famous high-end looks, he asked the models for help. With the incredible popularity of the laid-back and casual styles lately, everyone wants to look like the cool kids from the block. That is how Christopher got the idea to create looks for all who want to wear high fashion but also feel chic and comfortable at the same time.

“We worked on the looks and put them together, but made sure the models felt good in it. We asked them if they wanted those trousers, did they prefer it with this or with that. I was intrigued by everybody wanting everything to be really casual and really broken down. But they loved a special piece. If it felt too done, too refined, too sophisticated it was, ‘Oh, I need a hat with it,’” – Christopher told British Vogue.

The luxury fashion house continues with their “see now, buy now” policy. In other words, if you see anything that you like in the collection, you can buy it the very same moment. That is why Burberry presented a Fall collection during the LFW, with all of the essentials for the upcoming season. Bailey added just a small hint of spring, with the lighter colors used in some of the pieces.

Although no one expected such a casual collection from this luxury brand, it was a huge success with many praises from both the audience and fashion critics. This is Burberry’s way of becoming a more accessible brand and adapting to the biggest fashion trends that are popular at the moment.

Photo Credit: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv