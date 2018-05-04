Burberry Visits Adwoa Aboah’s Family Home in Ghana

Adwoa Aboah completed her third and final photo series for Burberry. The inspiring model has teamed up with the British luxury fashion house in December last year. Since then she has taken Burberry on locations that are meaningful to her to create a beautiful set of photographs. These projects have been a family affair for the model. She invited the closest members of her family as well as friends to star in the campaigns.



For the first photo project, Adwoa Aboah and the legendary photographer Juergen Teller went to London, where the model grew up. She chose locations that she personally loves and styled the shots. The campaign was full of neon-hued designs that shined in full force against the gray shades of London.

The second campaign was shot in New York, where Adwoa Aboah currently lives. The model once again invited her closest friends and family members to accompany her in the shots. Her sister was also part of this campaign. When it comes to fashion, the accent was on Burberry‘s traditional checks in this project.

For the last photo series, the model and activist decided to take Burberry to her father’s family home in Ghana. Burberry traveled to Accra, the capital of Ghana and even got one of her family members involved in designing for the campaign. Aboah’s aunt, Tina was asked to design the dresses for this photo project. The model brought her a bundle of the signature Burberry fabric so her aunt can make her a dress. Tina was more than excited to design for Burberry.

“I’ve had a week of sleepless nights because I just wanted to get it right. My tailors are amazing and it’s just been wonderful doing something with Adwoa. I’m not going to sleep for months! I’m still dreaming,” Tina shared her excitement.

Adwoa Aboah and female members of her family posed in the gorgeous dresses her aunt designed for Burberry. Among the members who appear in the photo series are her cousin Kensemah Aboah, great aunt Mary Asare, and grandmother Gladys. All of them wear checked traditional dresses. Just like before, the third campaign with Adwoa Aboah for Burberry is shot by Juergen Teller.

This project has a special meaning for the model. She also took it to Instagram to express her pride over the photo series that honor her heritage and home country. Each of the photo series created for Burberry felt personal to Adwoa, but this last one made her very emotional because she had a chance to show the world her family as well as a fresh perspective of contemporary Ghana and the Ghanian style.

Photo Credit: Juergen Teller