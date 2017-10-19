Burgundy Obsession: How To Wear The Prettiest Fall Color

Burgundy simply screams fall. Out of all the colors in the fall palette, burgundy is the prettiest one. This deep shade takes a special place in every woman’s wardrobe. It’s vamp and feminine at the same time. This color looks good on any skin tone and blends seamlessly with other fall colors.

Celebrate your love for its majesty, The Burgundy, with a monochrome outfit. Many celebrities love to wear one color from head to toe. We talked how to nail this trend a while ago so if you plan to go all-burgundy make sure you check these astonishing one-color celebrity outfits first.

One color might feel too simple for the fashionistas who prefer detailed and colorful looks. In this case, you should pair burgundy with the trendiest color at the moment. The burgundy colors look best with the millennial’s favorite color. The pale pink hue is burgundy’s best friend and together they create the chicest outfits. This color combination is insanely feminine and trendy at the same time. So if you want to flaunt burgundy at its best, make sure you involve some millennial pink in your outfit.

Nude, white, gray and other neutrals look great in combination with burgundy. Even the smallest wine-hued detail can elevate your fall ensemble. A burgundy bag is one of the best investments you could make this fall. For statement-making outfits get thigh-high velour booties in this gorgeous color. You will be surprised how easy is to make the burgundy color work in many of your autumnal looks. For the ultimate burgundy lovers, a chic coat in this hue will make all your fall fashion dreams come true.

Involving burgundy color is probably the best thing that can happen to your fall style. Here are some style lessons from the street icons on how to make a case with the burgundy color.