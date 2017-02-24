Byblos Plays With Texture, Shape & Color In Fall 2017 Collection

Texture, shape and color were at the heart of the Byblos fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection at Milan Fashion Week. The clothes that walked were edgy and stuck to a basic primary color scheme, but adding in clear-cut shapes and textures made the colors pop more than they normally would.

There was a mix of daywear and eveningwear on the runway, so there was a diverse array for the Byblos customer. Daywear came mostly in short skirts and cozy outerwear and scarves, so the lineup is primed for fall weather in a variety of temperatures.

A mini dress with an asymmetrical hem brought the three key components (color, texture and shapes) together in one look. Taking the other elements out, the black dress silhouette is classic for casual daywear, but it’s the other elements that make it unordinary. Fuzzy pink and yellow shapes create an interesting pattern on the dress form; a yellow patch gives the illusion of the asymmetry. And it was all tied together with a cherry red belt.

The same fuzzy texturing was later used in an open-wrap midi skirt and an oversized bomber jacket. Between the silhouettes and the craft-esque fabric, there was almost a childish aspect that came about, but it never became overbearing. Instead, the texture made for a fun break from the mostly edgy collection.

Textures elsewhere came in the form of shiny perforated pieces sewn together to make up entire garments. A dress that fell just below the knee looked heavy but had just the right amount of movement to keep it light; the same texture made up a top that was paired with a pair of pale pink pants that tied in to the colors and helped the ensemble work with oversized outerwear.

On the eveningwear side, classically stunning gowns were given a Byblos twist. A big hit at evening events is always the sleeveless gown with a high slit – there’s always at least one, and it’s always a striking piece. For its collection, Byblos took the concept and added an edgy, geometric pattern in blue, brown and white.

Mesh was used liberally as well, which resulted in a nearly transparent bodice and a high slit that was actually covered with the fabric. With a fine, mostly transparent mesh, it made for a pop of intrigue when part of the geometric patterning crossed by the feet, where the high slit was built in.

The scarves were a selling point to the Byblos fall/winter 2017-2018 collection. Some were short but wide, wrapping around the neck once and covering enough of the face to keep you warm. But the others were oversized – long and wide – and were statement pieces in and of themselves. All of the scarves were created in the same fuzzy-textured fabric as some of the aforementioned garments, so they’ll keep you warm, take away your need for choosing accessories and just overall look fabulous on the street.

