Cacharel Targets a Younger Audience With the Fall 2017 Collection

The Cacharel fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection showed how far it has come since evolving into a contemporary rather than high-end designer line. The collection was bright and colorful and printed with a few throwback options, like the oversized red check overcoat.

As a collection the clothes were designed like a more current version of the clothes from Clueless. The floral prints, even though they were large and eye-catching also had an element of chill to them that made it a perfect, youthful looking collection. The combinations of comfort and chic in various styles throughout the photos were interesting and cozy looking, especially the loose cable knit turtleneck in cream and scarlet red.

The skirts, pants, outerwear and tops all look incredible and seem to be designed to mix and match each item with another creating a full wardrobe for anyone willing to test it out. The lack of accessories shown in the collection was disappointing, as I am certain they would look great, but the ensembles do appear to be easy to accessorize.

The price tags are more accessible than before and the result is a broader group of customers. The audience they have obtained is the demographic of 20 somethings and as such the clothes are definitely a bit more every day, out and about wear.

The quilted moto-style jackets are very cool looking and well tailored so that they look warm yet slimming and fashionable. They have the slight puffer coat appearance to them, but without the expected, exaggerated volume, but with the appearance of warmth. The outerwear matched the aesthetic of youthful exuberance and clever chicness. This is the new direction that Cacharel has taken and the collections continue to reflect the intention of attracting a younger audience.

The trousers and stretch denim jeans, the new version of jeggings are wonderfully tailored and cleverly designed by the in-house Cacharel design team. This is the third season that the brand has been on the redirected path and everything seems to be going well.

Pricing being changed for the inclusion of a younger audience not rolling in riches means a better range, typically less than one thousand dollars. That does not mean the clothes are less intricately designed, the brand is less focused or the work less important. It means that the Cacharel fall 2017 collection is rebranded from Cacharel Paris to Cacharel and the brand is receiving an update. The inclusion of the target demographic will allow for the continuity of the brand, as the brand learns to adjust with the trends in a more fiscally efficient way.

