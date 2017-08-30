Calvin Klein 2017 Fall Collection Is a Denim Dream

The Fall 2017 Calvin Klein collection celebrates the love for a good pair of jeans. Jeans have always been an essential piece in the cool girl’s style. But somehow the world has been going crazy over jeans in the last couple of years. With the comeback of the vintage styles, jeans aren’t just a casual everyday piece. They became a statement piece of clothing that can be worn from day to night in different combinations.

Calvin Klein jeans have always been somewhere in between. Although they are considered as classic good quality jeans, the brand has managed to come out with styles that preserve a classy note but follow the latest trends at the same time. The Fall 2017 Calvin Klein collection features many wide leg styles. These styles seat high and tight on the waist and accent your curves. Besides the wide leg jeans, there are straight cuts made for those who aren’t blindly following the trends. Calvin Klein also presented form-fitting simple turtlenecks that leave all the attention to the jeans. At Calvin Klein’s you won’t see any crazy styles with a lot of details, but you’ll fall in love with their simplicity. The Fall 2017 Calvins aren’t tight but they’ll hug your figure in all the right places. Usually, jeans leave the spotlight to some other piece of the outfit, but this fall they are here to make a statement.

For the upcoming fall season, Calvin Klein has prepared gorgeous denim shirts and jackets to encourage you to double and even triple up on denim. The denim jackets carry a strong military vibe. The denim on denim trend has won the hearts of many trendsetters and this fall is the perfect time for you to flaunt a double denim ensemble. There is something special about these all-denim outfits especially when they are all-Calvin Klein. They are a mixture of casual and professional and look both cool and seductive. The highlight of the Fall 2017 Calvin Klein Collection is the washed denim skirt that features frayed hemline and classic pockets.

Besides clothing, the Fall 2017 collection offers accessories. The boxy Edition City Satchel is available in three sizes. You will be able to wear this style every day around town as well as pack yourself for a quick weekend getaway in the largest size.

The Fall 2017 Calvin Klein collection will take the cool chic on a denim adventure. We still don’t have information when the adventure begins. Calvin Klein has yet to reveal the official release date of the collection.