Raf Simons Debuts Calvin Klein Collection

The new Calvin Klein spring 2017 collection, named Calvin Klein by Appointment 1-14, will offer made to measure clothing to customers. The pieces offered are meant to put people in touch with the couture sense of style and Raf Simons’ background of wearable art. As the chief creative officer of Calvin Klein, he will be introducing Calvin Klein customers to his world.

In a release about the new collection Raf Simon said: “Calvin Klein is not only about iconic underwear and jeans—it’s about so much more.” The Calvin Klein by Appointment spring 2017 collection was premiered with 15 models that included style ambassador Millie Bobby Brown, the amazing young actress who played Eleven in the Netflix original series Stranger Things. Other models included Kiki Willems, Jamie Bochert, Abbie Lee Kershaw, Julia Nobis, and Lineisy Montre.

Each model was photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo to show off a different unique piece per model. In the campaign, each photo is paired with a photo of classic Calvin Klein white underwear. The biggest point about the collection is that it is not only a new option for Calvin Klein, but also an incredibly interesting one that is designed to bring more people into the fashion world.

On the Calvin Klein website it says: “A new departure for Calvin Klein: The NYC atelier’s celebrity by appointment service becomes an individual line,” and noting that the collection was “presented in the photographic tradition of Calvin Klein: Utilizing billboards, newspapers and the Internet.”

It is amusing to note the nostalgia this creates – nearly everyone can recall an awesome Calvin Klein billboard in their memory. It is nice to see a tradition continue, especially considering some of the style and trend callbacks of the Calvin Klein by Appointment 1-14 collection. Some of the photos were shot in black and white for an even more artistic feel to it, but it was important to see the vivid colors used, the sexy and fun aesthetic and the reminder that though Calvin Klein was embarking on something new, they were still the CK that we know and love.

The Calvin Klein by Appointment spring 2017 collection was designed to reflect several different periods of trends and styles worn by American Women from the 1920s to today. The collection hit Calvin Klein’s social media pages suddenly, debuting the looks that will be open for purchase and appointments on April 1st, and made in New York.

The collection was revealed during the peacefully demonstrated Women’s Marches. This was not done by accident, as Simons was quoted saying that “Calvin Klein by Appointment 1-14 is very much about celebrating the American woman and American fashion.”

The collection has also received comments from Simons’ right-hand assistant Pieter Mulier, who said: “It is driven by character; it’s about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears.”

Raf Simons has really surprised everyone with the Calvin Klein by Appointment 1-14 and overall the reaction is significant awe.

Photos courtesy of Calvin Klein