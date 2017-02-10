Raf Simons Debuts Calvin Klein Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Collection Inspired by American Youth

Here we are with one of today’s most talked about shows – the Calvin Klein fall/winter 2017-2018 collection! Unveiled at New York Fashion Week a few hours ago, Calvin Klein’s fall 2017 runway show is currently creating a lot of buzz in social media, as it was newly appointed Raf Simons’ debut with the fashion house.

Aside from being Raf Simons’ first collection for the American label, the runway show was highly anticipated for other two main reasons. The show, in fact, not only was formulated under the popular coed format, with both the women’s and men’s wear lines being unveiled, but also came after the short hiatus Simons and Calvin Klein took from the Fashion Weeks’ scenes. In order to better focus on the rebuilding of Calvin Klein, the Belgian designer decided to skip one season, growing an almost exhausting anticipation over the many speculations regarding his visions for Calvin Klein.

And that’s not all! Before jumping into the collection’s staples, making a few steps back is mandatory.

A few weeks ago, before presenting his first Calvin Klein runway show, Raf Simons surprised us with a made-to-measure service called Calvin Klein by Appointment, which left everyone ecstatic. “A new departure for Calvin Klein: The NYC atelier’s celebrity by appointment service becomes an individual line,” stated the brand’s website, which hinted at the fact the relationship between Calvin Klein and its audience, under Simons’ direction, would become more intimate and less aseptic.

Simons’ subtle revolution included also his bold move to introduce a new logo, which figuratively recalls Calvin Klein’s new birth in the industry, yet without forgetting its legacy. Officially unveiled a few days ago, Calvin Klein’s new logo was made in collaboration with graphic designer Peter Saville and, now that we finally got to see Simons’ first-ever collection for the fashion house, we could say it couldn’t be more appropriate and exemplary.

With smaller kerning gap between its letters and a sans-serif font that is as clean as refined, Calvin Klein’s new logo is “an acknowledgement of the founder and foundations of the fashion house,” as it was captioned on the fashion house’s Instagram account.

Under all these premises, the 64-piece Calvin Klein fall/winter 2017-18 collection appears definitely clearer in its purposes. First off, we could say that it really looks like Simons’ collection is willing to follow us around everywhere we go, from 9 a.m. to 4 in the morning. The garments, whether it is the women’s or men’s wear line, are all full of an urban-chic personality that makes it possible for the wearer to actually translate her/his feelings and moods to fashion, with both the most cheerful and introverted personalities being effortlessly represented.

The Calvin Klein fall/winter 2017-18 collection is inevitably extremely variegated in the colors used as well, with both dark-toned hues and color-blocking patterns coherently working together to create something as unique as essential. As for the collection’s lines and figures, those who are familiar with the Belgian designer’s signature patterns will instantly recall Simons’ iconic elongated silhouettes, here applied to both the men’s and women’s lines.

Above all, however, it is worth mentioning how effortlessly he managed to keep an extra-sensory synergy between both lines, as he transposed the women’s wear motifs to the men’s wear line, and vice versa, as it was no biggie. From tailored suits to sheer, sensual tops, he used his terrific tailoring skills to trick us and make us wonder whether he started creating the women’s or the men’s line first, probably forever leaving us without an answer to this question.

Photos courtesy of Vogue