Fashion Trends Video

Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

By Updated on

Calvin Klein 2018 Collection at NYFW
Raf Simons’s Fall 2018 collection for Calvin Klein expressed his pessimistic views of the current situation in the American society. The designer transformed the American Stock Exchange into a creepy farm filled with popcorn. Models walked in heavily layered outfits among which the “safety” pieces took a central place. Watch the video to see the distinctive lineup.
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Recent Posts

Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Calvin Klein Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Raf Simons's Fall 2018 collection for Calvin Klein expressed his pessimistic views of the current situation in the American society. The designer transformed the American Stock Exchange into a creepy farm filled with popcorn. Models...

Anna Sui Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Anna Sui Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Anna Suit stayed true to her bohemian aesthetic for Fall 2018. The designer presented the collection during NYFW with some of the buzziest names in the industry like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Cindy Crawford's...

Ralph Lauren Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Ralph Lauren Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

Ralph Lauren presented his vivacious Spring 2018 lineup inspired by Jamaica, white sandy beaches, and crystal clear blue ocean water. The collection will put you in a vacation mode immediately with its optimistic colors and...

Carolina Herrera Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Fashion Trends Video

Carolina Herrera Fall 2018 Collection at NYFW

Carolina Herrera made her final bow at NYFW with her Fall 2018 collection. Anyway, the designer won't retire anytime soon. She is just passing the role of creative director to Wes Gordon, while she will...

Jason Wu to Part Ways With Hugo Boss

Fashion

Jason Wu to Part Ways With Hugo Boss

The Taiwan-born, New York-based designer Jason Wu was in charge of the Hugo Boss's womenswear offerings in the past 5 years. Wu was designing the women's ready-to-wear collections and accessories for the German fashion house....