Fashion

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW

By Updated on

Raf Simons introduced his second collection for Calvin Klein. The Belgian designer celebrated America in his own special way. In a dramatic setting and dark soundtrack in the background, Raf’s models walked the runway presenting his latest designs. American horror movies and iconic directors such as Kubrick and Hitchcock served as the base for his work.

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW red pants black and white shirt

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW red coat red skirt

“Fashion tries to hide the horror and embrace only beauty, but the two cannot exist without each other. The collection is a celebration of the American dream – in all of its extremes.”- Raf explained after the show.

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW white off the shoulder dress red stains

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW brown pants buttoned up shirt

Simons was inspired by dreams, hopes, and horror as their opponent. According to the designer the beauty industry only shows the bright side, so he decided to dig a little deeper and show the darker side. His all-time inspiration is Andy Warhol and his work. Raf once again used his amazing pictures, this time from the “Death and Disaster Series”.

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW white dress black and white print

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW voluminous green coat

This season he ditched the classic American motifs, forgot about the conventional Cowboys and introduced a variety of new trends. According to the designer, fringe is the next big thing for Spring 2018. His amazing tasseled dresses hold the spotlight in the collection. Fringed bags with multicolored tassels, worn by both male and female models, were another unexpected, but astonishing part of the presentation.

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW tassel fringe dress

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW white off the purple pants striped shirt

The 16-year-old Kaya Gerber had her long-anticipated runway debut during last night’s show. Cindy Crawford’s model daughter is already a big face in the fashion industry. Kaia looked amazing in a daring pair of satin yellow pants matched with a black and white shirt. The young model wore the buttoned shirt over a vibrant blue turtleneck.

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW yellow pants black and white shirt blue turtleneck

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW black coat white pants

Simons used rubber and polyester in making of the gowns and coats. Besides this unexpected choice, he didn’t forget about his favorite material- the denim.

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW black dress

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW denim jacket jeans

Simons found a special way to pay homage to his fashion house. The designer used the bottles of Calvin Klein’s two best-selling perfumes. He created smaller versions of “Obsessed” and “Eternity” and placed them on bags and belts.

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW red shirt blue skirt

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW plaid men suit

Celebrities occupied the front rows of the event. “Stranger Things” actress and CK ambassador Millie Bobby Brown was there to celebrate the powerful new collection. Paris Jackson also didn’t miss the chance to congratulate her favorite designer. Brooke Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lupita Nyong’o and the cast of “Moonlight” were among the other celebrities that attended the show.

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW tassel fringe dress

Calvin Klein RTW Spring 2018 Collection at NYFW white dress voluminous green coat

Photo Credit: Indigital.tv

