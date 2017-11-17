Calvin Klein x Amazon Fashion Holiday Collab

The popular American brand Calvin Klein is pairing with Amazon Fashion for a special holiday collection. They are not only releasing a new line but also setting up several pop-up shops. If you are somewhere near New York or Santa Monica, you can enjoy a unique experience once you visit the brick-and-mortar stores. The exclusive holiday #MyCalvins line will feature underwear and loungewear for men and women.

In general, the stores are full of fun innovations. The fun pop-up will feature customization corners, where customers can get their new items customized. The rooms are equipped with Amazon’s newest technology. Webcams with the Amazon Echo Look feature are already installed in the pop-ups. This will give you a chance to get in touch with the customers in the other store.

In the new brick-and-mortar pop-ups, nothing has a price tag. Amazon is one of the first brands that introduced this feature. All you have to do is scan the items with the Amazon app to get the price. Another thing that you should know is that the price of the product is subject to change. The company uses a proprietary algorithm. No one knows how the app decides the price you see. Once you’ve scanned your favorite item you can buy it from the Amazon app. Here you can see reviews from previous shoppers. Some people find this way of shopping frustrating while others find it amusing and interesting.

The dressing rooms are probably the best thing about this collaboration. They also feature the Amazon Echo which will have you amused during your shopping experience. It will play fun Bruno Mars sounds, and transform the space into a nightclub thanks to lighting.

”We are proud to collaborate with Amazon Fashion on this exciting retail concept. It is our goal to deliver an immersive and content-driven shopping environment to the consumer, and we are thrilled to introduce this experience to CALVIN KLEIN and Amazon shoppers, both online and offline, just in time for the holiday season.”-explained the head of Calvin Klein Underwear and President, Cheryl Abel-Hodges.

The Calvin Klein x Amazon Fashion pop-up stores are opened in New York and Los Angeles. If you are not able to attend their flagship, visit the Amazon.com/mycalvins website. Each one of the pop-ups will be stocked with limited edition styles of Calvin Klein underwear, loungewear as well as their classics. Starting from January 1, the exclusive brick-and-mortar shops will get the new CK items. If you check in online, you will have the opportunity to purchase items from the Calvin Klein jeans collection.