Calvin Klein’s Book Is An Ode To The Fashion Genius

The iconic American designer Calvin Klein just released an artbook. It took Mr. Klein over three years to handpick the photographs that are a part of the book. He struggled to choose from around 400,000 pictures, all of them meaningful and important for the history of the brand. Calvin sized it down to 436 pages that contain 30 years of his magnificent career.

“People had suggested it for many years. Mrs (Jacqueline Kennedy) Onassis was the first one who asked me. God knows why. Anna Wintour had been pushing me to do it for a long time. But I don’t like looking back; I like to be in the moment and think about the future. Plus, I thought it might be emotional, and I didn’t want to go there. But I do a lot of speaking to students, and I realized they knew my name, but they certainly had no idea of the imagery we used. And I wanted them to be able to learn from that.” Klein told The New York Times.

Calvin is one of those revolutionary designers that brought many changes to the fashion scene. Thanks to his innovative mind and forward-thinking, we are living in a world where fashion can be whatever we want to be.

The stunning coffee-table book holds a lot of history. It tells the story of how Klein broke all possible boundaries and set new standards for everyone. The designer is known for his seductive, sensual ad campaigns that weren’t common at that time. He brought a lot of subtle nudity with epic modeling names. Christy Turlington, Kate Moss, Brooke Shields, Mark Wahlberg are just a part of the faces you will see in this collection. The man himself hasn’t been a part of the fashion industry for 20 years. During his fruitful career, he had the honors to work with the best photographers. Bruce Weber, Irving Penn, Richard Avedon, Mario Sorrenti, Patrick Demarchelier were all behind the lens of his progressive ad campaigns.

The artbook has three segments named after important periods of Klein’s career. Rebellious, Minimal and Stories portray the most iconic moments of the 70s, 80s, and 90s that show his evolution, genius work, and his controversy.

The charity organization “God’s Love We Deliver” will benefit from the sales of the artbook. The book will be released in November in collaboration with Rizzoli. In meantime, you can pre-order it on Amazon for $90. The book “Calvin Klein” ends with the powerful words: “I stand by everything I did and would not have done it any other way”.

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein