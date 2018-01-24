Celebrities Fashion

Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand

By Updated on

Victoria’s Secret‘s long-serving angel Candice Swanepoel is adding a designer to her resume. The African beauty modeled swimwear for Victoria’s Secret for years and now she is finally making her own pieces. The brand is called Tropic of C and will come to life next month. Candice Swanepoel has been a bikini authority for years showing off her toned curves in many shoots and campaigns. Naturally, the top model decided to personally unveil the first designs of her brand.

Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand mustard one piece swimsuit

She shared pictures modeling the hot swimwear pieces on even hotter location, Amanyara in the Turks & Caicos. Candice Swanepoel‘s swimwear offerings are inspired by ’80’s monokinis and Bond Girl-esque bikinis. High cuts dominate in her beachwear line making the designs ultra-sexy. One-piece swimsuits had a moment last year and according to Swanepoel, they are here to stay. She presented hot backless millennial pink monokini as well as classic mustard one. There is another pastel pink offering in a bikini form with high-waisted bottoms and corset top. Judging by the pictures, Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line isn’t on the shy side. The angel offered pieces for those who feel comfortable to show off on the beach.

Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand pastel pink one piece swimsuit

Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand pastel pink bikini

Candice added that Tropic of C has been made with “loads of love.” Knowing her passion for exotic destinations, we don’t doubt in her statement. In the photos from the exotic photoshoot, Candice flaunts a flat tummy which isn’t the case right now. She is pregnant with her second child and recently shared a lot of photo updates from her vacation with Victoria’s Secret’s pal Doutzen Kroes. The two models went on a family vacation in Brazil together with their husbands and kids. Even pregnant, Candice Swanepoel didn’t miss the chance to show off her fly physique in a few show-stopping bikinis. She also walked the annual Victoria’s Secret show while pregnant and no one had a clue. She announced her second pregnancy in December. Altogether it seems that 2018 will bring a lot of excitement to Candice Swanepoel both on the personal and professional level.

Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand black one piece swimsuit

Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand black one piece swimsuit

Tropic of C’s swimwear line is still not available to purchase. As stated above, we expect to see more of Candice Swanepoel’s beachwear pieces in the following months. For right now, fans of the model can sign up for updates on the brand’s website topicofc.com. Make sure you subscribe if you want to be among the first ones to shop Tropic of C’s swimsuits.

Photo Credit: tropicofc/Instagram

Recent Posts

The Trendiest Hairstyles For Spring/Summer 2018

Hairstyles

The Trendiest Hairstyles For Spring/Summer 2018

The very first hair trends of 2018 indicate that we are about to have a classy year in terms of hairstyles. Celebrities already started some micro hair trends that are on the sophisticated side such...

Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand

Celebrities Fashion

Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand

Victoria's Secret's long-serving angel Candice Swanepoel is adding a designer to her resume. The African beauty modeled swimwear for Victoria's Secret for years and now she is finally making her own pieces. The brand is...

Adwoa Aboah, Ashley Graham & More Join Revlon’s “Live Boldly” Campaign

Perfumes & Makeup

Adwoa Aboah, Ashley Graham & More Join Revlon’s “Live Boldly” Campaign

Just weeks after announcing Gal Gadot as their ambassador, Revlon is bringing more famous names in their family. As a part of the Live Boldly campaign, the cosmetics brand tapped Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Raquel...

All You Need To Know About PHCFW S/S 2018

Fashion

All You Need To Know About PHCFW S/S 2018

We are off to another exciting fashion event. Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week S/S 2018 kicked off on Monday, January 22. As expected, the world’s best couturiers are bringing their work to the City of...

Fresh Ways To Rock A Hoodie This Season

Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Fresh Ways To Rock A Hoodie This Season

These days, athleisure pieces are a must in every fashionable girl’s closet. Even if you are the elegant type who loves wearing classy looks, it is officially time to start experimenting with styles and outfits....