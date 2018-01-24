Candice Swanepoel to Launch Her Own Swimwear Brand

Victoria’s Secret‘s long-serving angel Candice Swanepoel is adding a designer to her resume. The African beauty modeled swimwear for Victoria’s Secret for years and now she is finally making her own pieces. The brand is called Tropic of C and will come to life next month. Candice Swanepoel has been a bikini authority for years showing off her toned curves in many shoots and campaigns. Naturally, the top model decided to personally unveil the first designs of her brand.



She shared pictures modeling the hot swimwear pieces on even hotter location, Amanyara in the Turks & Caicos. Candice Swanepoel‘s swimwear offerings are inspired by ’80’s monokinis and Bond Girl-esque bikinis. High cuts dominate in her beachwear line making the designs ultra-sexy. One-piece swimsuits had a moment last year and according to Swanepoel, they are here to stay. She presented hot backless millennial pink monokini as well as classic mustard one. There is another pastel pink offering in a bikini form with high-waisted bottoms and corset top. Judging by the pictures, Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line isn’t on the shy side. The angel offered pieces for those who feel comfortable to show off on the beach.

Candice added that Tropic of C has been made with “loads of love.” Knowing her passion for exotic destinations, we don’t doubt in her statement. In the photos from the exotic photoshoot, Candice flaunts a flat tummy which isn’t the case right now. She is pregnant with her second child and recently shared a lot of photo updates from her vacation with Victoria’s Secret’s pal Doutzen Kroes. The two models went on a family vacation in Brazil together with their husbands and kids. Even pregnant, Candice Swanepoel didn’t miss the chance to show off her fly physique in a few show-stopping bikinis. She also walked the annual Victoria’s Secret show while pregnant and no one had a clue. She announced her second pregnancy in December. Altogether it seems that 2018 will bring a lot of excitement to Candice Swanepoel both on the personal and professional level.

Tropic of C’s swimwear line is still not available to purchase. As stated above, we expect to see more of Candice Swanepoel’s beachwear pieces in the following months. For right now, fans of the model can sign up for updates on the brand’s website topicofc.com. Make sure you subscribe if you want to be among the first ones to shop Tropic of C’s swimsuits.

Photo Credit: tropicofc/Instagram