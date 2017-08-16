Cara Delevingne: 8 looks, 1 Minute

Cara Delevingne is one of the most in-demand models in the world. The London-born supermodel started modeling when she was only 16 years old. By the age of 18, she already landed her first big deal with the fashion house Burberry. Since then she has walked runways for the biggest names in the fashion world and graced the covers of the most prestigious fashion magazines. The model was one of the first ones who started the thick bushy brows trend. To this day millions of women embraced their natural looking brows thanks to Cara Delevingne. In the last three years, Cara ranked as one of the world’s best-paid models. Take a look at the 1-minute video of Cara having fun in 8 different outfits for her Glamour shoot.



Besides modeling Cara Delevingne has a huge passion for acting. She studied drama in high school and loved acting ever since. She got her debut role in 2012 in the cult movie Anna Karenina. In 2015 she appeared in Paper towns and in 2016 she was part of the Suicide Squad’s cast. This summer, she is in the center of the attention with a leading role in the science fiction movie Valerian and The City Of a Thousand Planets.

Throughout her career, Cara wasn’t afraid to open herself to the media. At the age of 22, she openly spoke that both men and women attract her. Many fans claimed that her realness helped them accept their sexuality. She also opened up about her struggle with depression in many interviews.

The British model with edgy style and bold spirit is an inspiration to many teen girls and women in general. She is a proclaimed feminist who constantly fights to break down barriers. Her biggest motto is “Embrace your weirdness.” The model constantly encourages her fans and followers to love themselves and embrace their authenticity.