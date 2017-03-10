Cara Delevingne Stars in Puma’s ‘Do You’ Spring 2017 Campaign

Oh what a sad fashion world it would have been if Cara Delevingne had completely abandoned the modeling world to focus on her acting career. But here we see her, again fronting the Puma “Do You” spring/summer 2017 campaign.

In the past couple of years, Delevingne has gone on the record saying she planned on leaving the modeling world for a variety of reasons, but the supermodel can never seem to follow through, especially when it comes to Puma, with its mix of fashion and outreach.

Delevingne starred in the activewear label’s first “Do You” spot back in fall 2016, and she looks just as hot in this campaign now as she did then, although, this campaign registered as more modest than the last, with Delevingne wearing less-revealing clothes and sitting in more compressed positions. That just gives everything a laid-back, mellow tone that’s so great for a sportswear shoot. She showed off the best aspects of the new lineup with a subtle intensity.

The hottest new thing to come from the Puma “Do You” spring 2017 campaign is the new pair of Suede Hearts she’s wearing. Coming in a cool new “Aruba Blue,” these are going to take off in the footwear market.

The model styled the campaign herself, using her powers and expertise as Puma brand ambassador to put out a series of ads that embodies the meaning of the campaign while also highlighting the new clothes that are available.

Delevingne is a true renaissance woman; her resume can read model, activist, fashion icon, actress and ambassador, as her most common titles. With her work as an activist, through programs like the “Girl Up” Puma campaign in Uganda, starring in the “Do You” is just another tick on her already well-seasoned repertoire.

The “Do You” campaign was created to empower women and promote the idea that everyone is different and unique in their own ways.

“We all wear our different armors and our different kind of things as we go through different situations in life, but it’s about trying to be yourself in every single one of those situations,” read one of Puma’s Instagram posts featuring one of the campaign photos.

It’s all about embracing the unique traits that make each person stand out.

“It’s about finding yourself,” Delevingne said of her campaign. “It’s good to be inspired and look up to people but to find what really makes you happy, no matter what that is, don’t follow the crowd.”

The entire “Do You” campaign will launch in the coming weeks. The bodywear is already available at Puma.com, but the Suede Hearts will be coming out on April 1.

Photos courtesy of Puma