Cara Delevingne for Puma ‘Do You’ Summer 2017 Campaign

The new Puma ‘Do You’ summer 2017 campaign features Cara Delevingne and a cute, wild cat. After fronting the sportswear giant’s fall 2017 and spring 2017 ‘Do You’ campaigns, Cara looks refreshing in this shoot, advertising some of the best Puma staples of the season and spreading women’s empowerment.

In the primary photo Cara is seen lying in a black and gold two-piece sports bra and brief set that is pretty fantastic. The briefs are high waisted and the design is overall very flattering but the most eye-catching feature of the photo is Cara’s co-star – an adorable puma cub. Sure Cara is fit and pretty and the outfit – again is amazing, but the puma cub is completely adorable staring into the camera, and telling you that although you cannot take them home, the outfit is something you can keep and look amazing in.

In another shot the puma cub is inspecting a light ‘Aruba blue’ ribbon laced Puma Suede Hearts low-top sneaker held by Cara who is in a Puma sweatshirt with the sleeves rolled up. The shots were sporty and interesting – a perfect extension of Cara’s initial Puma work after being cast by brand ambassador Rihanna.

Cute co-star aside the ‘Do You’ Puma summer 2017 campaign that Cara is fronting is centered on making a difference. The idea is to empower women without enforcing the concept that there is only one type of woman. The collection is designed to help encourage women’s self-confidence and inspire all women to embolden and teach the concept to other women as well.

To further meet this goal Cara and Puma are doing a documentary series that will highlight stories of female empowerment. The stories will come from Cara’s travels with the Girl Up foundation that is set up through the United Nations. The documentary series will be recording the stories that come up as Cara travels through Africa with Girl Up.

This isn’t Cara’s first foray into activism, as she has been holding on to that title for quite a while. The model, actress, ambassador, fashion icon and activist has been fighting against female centered stereotypes, blockages and assumptions for a good while. Her experiences have not worn her down; rather they have made her more vocal and willing to impress the points on others.

The Puma ‘Do You’ and the Girl Up campaigns are both great platforms for doing so that can help spread the message out to where it needs to reach. Fortunately Cara Delevingne is not the only public name and face helping out with these campaigns; the word is spreading thankfully and more and more women and girls are learning what they can do and who they can be, and that confidence in a woman is a great and admirable thing.

Photos courtesy of Puma